Mission accomplished for Logan Sargean. The Carlin team driver managed to score the final points needed to obtain the Superlicence and thus have the certainty of driving in Formula 1 next year with Williams.

For the American driver, making his Formula 2 debut, Abu Dhabi was a decidedly demanding weekend both physically and psychologically.

During Friday, in fact, Sargeant first competed in the free practice session of the cadet category and then changed overalls, boarded the Williams temporarily vacated by Nicholas Latifi and competed in FP1, and finally returned to the Carlin team garage again to take part in the qualifying session which determined the starting grid for the last Feature Race of the season.

Sargeant, on the occasion of the last weekend, however, didn’t shine. He seemed contracted, fearful of being able to make contact that could jeopardize his target placement in the top 5 – and consequent Superlicence – and he played two subdued races.

In Saturday’s Sprint Race he held off another high-profile rookie like Jack Doohan, finishing in sixth place without ever attempting to take fifth place occupied by Amaury Cordeel who hasn’t impressed at all during the year, while in the Sunday’s Feature Race only in the final stages did he manage to get rid of Roy Nissany to then be promoted to fifth position after the retirements suffered by Doohan – sensationally KO with the left front wheel flying off after the pit – and Théo Pourchaire – forced to return to the pits after yet another technical problem this season.

Thanks to the two placings, Sargeant finished in fourth place in the standings with 148 points – also winning the rookie of the year title – and has taken the last step to conquer the coveted Superlicense which will allow him to be officially on the grid next year as a teammate of Alexander Albon.