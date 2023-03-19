Logan Sargeant’s second career qualifying has a terribly bitter taste of disappointment and frustration, because the potential to get his first access in Q2 was really within reach. On the Jeddah track, Williams performed well, proving to have those glimmers of speed that can lead her to fight consistently in the lower midfield area.

But Saudi Arabia’s qualifying only half-told that potential. In fact, the American had the time recorded in the first attempt canceled due to exceeding the track limits, in particular the line that divides the pit entrance from the track.

A time trial which, in reality, would have allowed him to brilliantly overcome the trap and access the next phase. Nonetheless, he didn’t look for excuses because, apart from the disappointment with the policy adopted on track limits, which in the same way led to the cancellation of Nico Hulkenberg’s time in the second heat, Sargeant then made two more errors in the other attempts.

“Yes, I think I put my front left on the paint at the entrance to the pits. It’s frustrating because the track limits weren’t respected all weekend and then we don’t have references for qualifying. I do what I did to all weekend and it’s cancelled,” explained the Williams driver at the end of qualifying.”

“But it’s still my fault. I had two more laps to set a time, but I didn’t. So obviously I’m disappointed in myself for that. The team gave me a great car, we had a lot of speed to be honest. And yes, it is disappointing not to have done a good lap for them and to advance in qualifying ”, added Sargeant, referring to the spin in turn 22 from which he fortunately managed to exit without sustaining damage.

The American then made another mistake at the start of his final lap, touching the outside wall which then forced him to park the car a few meters later with suspected suspension damage. As a result, Sargeant was unable to set a representative time, so he will need approval from the FIA ​​stewards to be able to take part in Sunday’s race.

Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

When asked if he had exaggerated in the other two attempts feeling the pressure of having to complete at least one clean lap, the Grove team standard bearer underlined how prospects actually change: “Yes, it definitely changes. Maybe it’s something I need to improve , but it changes the emotion. It’s a bit frustrating.”

“It’s like I just did a great lap, they took it off me, and now I have to do it again and take it off for nothing. Maybe that’s something I can improve on. Something to watch out for, definitely. But like I said, in the second lap I didn’t feel the pressure. I was doing another great lap and I made a small mistake.”

Williams head of performance Dave Robson welcomed what Sargeant potentially could have demonstrated, arguing that Saturday’s episode was still a key part of the learning process for a rookie.

“A small mistake of a few centimeters and then, within a few minutes, it turned into a bit of an unfortunate session.”

“I think that’s the way it is. It’s very easy to happen. It’s a matter of experience, you have to keep a little calm in that situation and make the next occasions work for you. I think that’s what it means to be a rookie when playing with such thin margins,” explained Robson.