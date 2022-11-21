Sargeant, who obtained his FIA super-licence during the Abu Dhabi Formula 2 weekend, is expected to be officially confirmed as a Williams driver for 2023 shortly and will participate in Tuesday’s rookie test with the Grove-based team.

However, as a favor to Williams and to help it rack up more mileage, Alpine has offered to lease its TPC (testing of previous cars) chassis in the coming months, which this year has been used by Oscar Piastri, Jack Doohan , Nyck de Vries and Antonio Giovinazzi.

While it has not yet been formally agreed, the expected deal reflects amicable cooperation between the two teams, after they had been close to agreeing a partnership for Piastri’s loan to Williams for 2023, before the Australian moved to McLaren.

“We wouldn’t be against putting him in one of our old cars and running him,” Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer told Motorsport.com.

“They’ve been available to us (for Piastri), and it will be a big help for Logan to shoot in an F1 car – a car that’s two years old, but still relatively close. If they decide to do that, we’d be willing to consider it.”

Asked if it was unusual for two rival teams to collaborate in this way, Szafnauer replied: “At this stage, let’s hope we don’t have to compete with them next year! There may come a time when we have to reconsider.”

Logan Sargeant, Williams FW44 Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

“It’s good to have a relationship with them in case we need each other in the future, and if we can help them and make some money, why not?”

Szafnauer admitted that Alpine could one day follow the model envisioned by Piastri, for example by lending Jack Doohan to Williams: “It’s nice to have someone willing to do that.”

Williams team principal Jost Capito spoke of the team’s good relationship with Alpine.

“I think we are friends with all the teams,” he told Motorsport.com. “Without the friendship with Red Bull, we could not have signed Alex (Albon).”

“And for Mercedes we’re a good customer, we’re friendly with them. I think we’re friends with everyone. And if you compete on the track it doesn’t mean you can’t be friendly with the other teams.”

Regarding the Superlicense Sargeant got, he said: “It’s what we’ve been working towards. So I think we can confirm that soon. We had several options for Plan B, which we would look into if it didn’t go well.”