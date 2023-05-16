At the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack, the evacuation of an area of ​​the paddock has begun after the Santerno river overflowed its banks in the area further upstream of the track: the guard level measured by sensors at the Tosa bridge rose in the first afternoon beyond the level 2 safety threshold and the water began to flow into various areas adjacent to the track and wet the northernmost areas of the facility, while there are currently no problems in the paddock

The civil protection of Emilia Romagna had issued a bulletin with a red code, predicting rainfall accumulations of up to 200 mm in 48 hours by Wednesday evening, which recommended closing all schools for two days. Imola is one of the most affected areas in the region and the water flow of the Santerno which is constantly monitored is constantly increasing because rainfall, at the moment, shows no signs of decreasing.

Images of the TV Compound invaded by water up to the ankles were published on social media: the weather forecasts give difficult conditions for tomorrow as well, but it is clear that the bad weather is putting a strain on the organization of the Emilia Romagna GP which is scheduled for the weekend at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari. The organizing machine of the event had to stop momentarily, waiting for the situation to get back under control.