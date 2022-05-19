The Ferrari driver also raises an alarm linked to the stiffness of the 2022 cars: “My neck and back are in pieces, 10 years so impossible to hold them. We need to talk about it”

“A special helmet for a special race”: this is how Carlos Sainz presented on his social profiles the new livery of the helmet that he will use this weekend in the Spanish GP. “A way to celebrate the first home GP with the public (last year we raced behind closed doors due to the pandemic; ed). Lots of red and yellow for Spain.” Carlos arrives at this GP after a complicated start to the season because he has reached the podium three times but has been the victim of two retirements: in Melbourne and Imola, where he crashed on Friday.

Alarm – Speaking with reporters, Carlos Sainz raised a problem related to the physical consequences caused by the rigidity of the cars that, traveling glued to the ground, trigger porpoising at high speed. “I don’t need expert advice to know that 10 years like this will be difficult (to deal with) and you will have to work a lot on mobility and flexibility.” I did my usual checks, “he added.” On the back, around the neck. .. And this year I am stiffer everywhere. “Sainz is aware of the possible long-term physical problems posed by the aerodynamic set-up of the 2022 cars which required very stiff suspension settings to alleviate porpoising. he asked what he expects next week on the asphalt in Monte Carlo, he replied. We need to open the debate on this thing. I think the (new) regulations are great – they’re doing what we needed to run, but is it necessary to run so stiff for the neck and back? “ See also Bayern on holiday in Ibiza after losing to Mainz, Nagelsmann on trial

Victory – . The Spaniard is still on the hunt for his first success in F1: “I would like to win in front of my audience even if it is not an obsession”. His compatriots who will fill the stands these days (according to Formula One Group estimates there will be 330,000 at the end of the weekend) hope so.