Carlos Sainz ends the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in third place, the second round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship. The Spaniard, author of the third time trial on Saturday, could do nothing against the overwhelming power of his companion in Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, and of the reigning World Champion, Dutch Red Bull Max Verstappen, maximizing his potential and making the second position in the world championship even more solid, just behind the Monegasque.

At the start, Sainz got stuck in traffic and was overtaken by Verstappen, unable to keep pace with Max who was going to retrieve Perez and Leclerc. Taking advantage of the Safety Car, Carlos had managed to undercut the Mexican, who nevertheless acted slyly by keeping the third position behind the safety car until the restart, despite the complaints of the Red driver.

At the waving of the green flag, Sainz takes advantage of the dutiful return of the position by Perez to run away and consolidate the third place on the podium.

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari F1-75, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“The rules are the rules: I always respect the Safety Car line, that was my position. I don’t understand why they gave me back my position only after the end of Safety: we need to understand why the FIA ​​passes these things. They are aspects of the F1 that we have to fix “, comments the Spaniard at the end of the race.

“The Red Bulls were super fast, they literally flew. For me, it was an improvement compared to Bahrain: there are still tenths to be found, but in the end I will get there. I am satisfied with the last ten laps, especially because the pace with the Hards it was very similar to Max’s. The details make the difference: in Red Bull they are fast on the forehand, we in the corners. We need to improve the balance of these aspects “, concludes Sainz.

Sainz, then, you microphones by Mara Sangiorgio returns to the departure, between the two key moments of his performance. “Charles didn’t condition me, I’m honest, but I have to admit that choosing him wasn’t the best for me.”

And to find those tenths missing, Sainz will have two weeks, the time for the circus to move from Saudi Arabia to Melbourne’s Albert Park, a track from which Formula 1 has been missing since March 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic began. .