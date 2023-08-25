The return to the track after the summer break was almost a cold shower for Ferrari, which had to deal with a day that wasn’t up to par, thanks to various problems that didn’t allow them to find great confidence in the car.

Carlos Sainz also paid the price, who in the morning session had given the wheel to Robert Shwartzman, who was thus able to test the SF-23 on the track for the first time after working on the simulator, thus exploiting the opportunity granted by the regulation which provides that each team must run a rookie in at least two FP1s during the season.

Ferrari thus took advantage of the opportunity to complete some aerodynamic tests, with Charles Leclerc also carrying out comparative tests between the two rear wings brought by Cavallino for the Dutch round. “I had to wait a little longer, but that’s how it works with these regulations for FP1 [per i rookie]. We did some aerodynamic tests with Robert and Charles this morning,” said Sainz, also echoing what Team Principal Fred Vasseur said.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Zandvoort is a rather narrow circuit, in which it is not easy to find the rhythm, not only for the many trajectories offered for example in the banking area, but also to gain confidence on the various bumps scattered along the track: “When I got into the car this afternoon, it wasn’t easy, clearly finding the rhythm on a circuit like that of Zandvoort is not easy. Unfortunately we don’t seem very competitive at the moment, we need an important step in terms of lap time, load and balance, because it was a difficult day for the team”, added Sainz, explaining that at the moment the SF-23 lacks load and balancing.

In fact, both in the first and second sessions, the car seemed rather uneven, making it difficult for the drivers to immediately find the confidence necessary to push as they would have liked. To try to explain the problems, the Spaniard made a comparison with Hungary, when Ferrari could not find the pace to beat their rivals despite expecting to be able to fight for pole on the eve.

“I think it is something similar to what happened in Hungary. When we ride high downforce tracks, we probably can’t generate as much downforce as our opponents. We’re trying to figure out why. We have some homework to do to understand why we slide more than others on these high-load tracks.”

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Both riders failed to put together a totally clean lap, but at the moment the podium seems a long way off. Sainz hinted that tomorrow a scenario similar to that of Budapest could arise again, with the two Reds fighting in a compact grid to try to qualify for Q3: “I think there is something we can learn for tomorrow, at least to improve a little. But at the same time, we are behind. If we want to fight for the podium, we need a very important leap forward in terms of performance”.

“We didn’t put together a clean lap today, I only had one session, there is room for improvement. But, looking back at Hungary where we were fighting to get to Q3, it could be a similar situation this weekend, especially bearing in mind how compact the grid is,” added the Madrid native.