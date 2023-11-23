Ferrari still has one objective this season: to beat Mercedes and end 2023 in second place in the Constructors’ World Championship. The last chance to do so will be this weekend with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

At Yas Marina, however, everyone’s gaze begins to project a little further, beyond the city skyline, to begin to scrutinize what the future will be, 2024. It also happened to Carlos Sainz Jr, today the only Ferrari driver to have brought home a success this season.

On the eve of the last round of the season, the Madrid native said that he hopes to have some characteristics of the SF-23 in the 2024 car, despite the car proving to be largely below expectations. Then, however, he analyzed the situation better, revealing that some of these points will probably be abandoned in order to have a more competitive car in the race.

“There are aspects of the SF-23 that I would like to see on next year’s car. Certainly the straight line speed, braking performance and performance in 90 degree and short curves. I also think driving on curbs is a strong point So the car has very, very strong points.”

“But I think if we want to have a year-round car, maybe we have to give up some of these features to make sure we are fast everywhere, especially in the race.”

“I think in the race we need to focus on understanding what we are doing to this car. What are we doing to these tires that doesn’t allow us to compete in races at the level of Red Bull and McLaren in Brazil, for example, in Austin, on circuits where you can clearly see that we don’t have the race pace.”

Photo by: Erik Junius Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Sainz has always been a down to earth rider. Also in this case he preferred not to go too far in answering the question linked to the performance of the next Red which will be revealed in just under three months.

“I think we will have to wait for the tests to understand something more about our possibilities and the capabilities of the car. I think it is incredibly difficult to know. The car in the simulator definitely behaves differently.”

“But I think until we put the car with 100 kilos of weight and used tires, it will be impossible to understand how the car actually behaves with the tires, with the pace and how our race pace will be affected.”

“We will only know in Bahrain, when we put it on track. In the meantime, we can focus on increasing the performance of the car in the wind tunnel and try to improve it more and more.”

Caution yes, but this does not preclude optimism. According to Sainz, Ferrari has everything to be able to fight on equal terms with Red Bull from the start of next season. McLaren, thanks to the great performance recovery made halfway through the current season, has shown everyone that exponential improvement is possible if the development of the car is done correctly. This is why the Spaniard believes in the Scuderia’s capabilities.

“I believe that fighting with Red Bull from the beginning of 2024 is a realistic goal. Yes. Will we succeed? Only time will tell. I want the team to think it is possible, because I believe it is. Furthermore, we have demonstrated that if McLaren was able to take these steps during the season, I am perfectly convinced that Ferrari can do it during the winter break.”

“I have faith in this team. I trust the ability we have at home to turn things around. There are still circuits where we are on pole by 0.3″ compared to Red Bull. It’s just a specific feature of the car that is really good. We just have to make it a complete machine,” concluded Sainz.