In a negative weekend for Ferrari, with the mistake made on lap eighteenth by Charles Leclerc which effectively marked the championship trend, the only positive note of the day came from Carlos Sainz jr.

The Spaniard, who started from nineteenth position on the grid after changing the entire power unit, was the author of a good comeback that eventually led him to cross the finish line in fifth position.

In reality Sainz chewed bitter in the final laps. Carlos, thanks to the safety car entering the track caused by Leclerc’s off the road, closed the gap with the leading group and after making the stop to mount the medium tires he managed to climb up to third position giving show in duels with George Russell first and Sergio Perez then.

The team, fearing not to finish with the same compounds, decided not to take any risks calling him to the pits 11 laps from the end to mount a new set of medium tires causing an angry reaction from the Spaniard.

“We were able to get to the podium and when it was time to decide the team chose to play it safe by aiming for fifth position and the fastest lap,” said Sainz at the end of the race.

Carlos then explained the difficulties in facing the first part of the race with a hard compound not at all suitable for the high temperatures of Paul Ricard. To complicate the Spaniard’s recovery plans there was a very slow pit that also saw the garage commit an infringement for an unsafe release costing 5 ” of penalty.

“From the beginning of the weekend the hard tires were very difficult to manage, especially in traffic. There was no traction to overtake and I struggled at the start. When I mounted the medium I started to go fast and I managed to overtake both the Mercedes and the Red Bull on the track, and it’s not something simple ”.

“It wasn’t a perfect race, otherwise we could have made it to the podium. Now we have to analyze everything that has happened and continue to do some good races as seen in the last few rounds ”.

Sainz then threw a small dig at the wall to support his reasons. According to the Spaniard, the averages mounted on lap 18 could have reached the end of the race, at least according to the sensations received behind the wheel.

“Our numbers told us the tires wouldn’t hold up to the end, but I’m the one in the car. I started from nineteenth position, I managed to recover up to third place, I had just passed Perez for the podium and I was flying. We could have played, but I was called to the pits and it is normal that there was a bit of discussion at that moment ”.

“The team listens to me, we have seen it in the last few races. This time I followed their directions and stopped. That’s how it went, but I am convinced that we are doing things right and that we are strong. Too bad because without the retreat on the grid I would have had the pace to win and even starting nineteenth, with a slow pit and a 5 second penalty I could have reached the podium. I’m happy with fifth place and the fastest lap, but I always want more ”.

Sainz then revealed a background. It wasn’t just Lewis Hamilton who didn’t drink in the race, but unlike the Mercedes driver who was unable to break down, Carlos spontaneously chose not to fit the bottle in the car.

“I did not drink because we are a bit overweight and I decided not to mount the bottle to earn a dime. In the end I don’t sweat much, but it was very hot ”.

Before going to the motorhome for the usual briefing with the engineers, Sainz wanted to bring his support to Charles Leclerc who today made a mistake that can cost a lot from a world championship perspective.

“I’m sorry for Charles, but everyone makes mistakes. I made them at the beginning of the year and received a lot of criticism because they seemed stupid mistakes, but driving these cars to the limit is not at all easy. We take many risks and mistakes can happen ”.