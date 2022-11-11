Goal number one: forget Mexico. Carlos Sainz, without too many words, sent out a clear message, namely that the Ferrari seen on the Hermanos Rodriguez circuit was too bad to be true. Interlagos needs to get back to fighting for the podium, for points and to regain morale. Sainz has made it clear that it will be possible, he has confidence in the team in the short term and also in the long term, confirming his confidence in the possibility that next year the Scuderia can return to a duel on equal terms with Red Bull.

After the disappointing weekend in Mexico City, do you think you will return to fight for the podium at Interlagos?

“Yes, we believe that what we saw in Mexico was a separate case, in the dry we have never been so far from the right pace throughout the season. It’s pretty clear that something went wrong, but now it doesn’t matter if it was the engine, the car setup, the tire management or whatever, there was clearly something that worked. Now we will focus on this weekend here in Brazil and the next one in Abu Dhabi, which is two important races before the end of the season in which we want to pick up the pace and get back to fighting for the podium together with Red Bull and Mercedes. I think it will be a very interesting confrontation, for my part I hope to have weekends without any unexpected events ”.

We are now close to the credits of 2022. How do you summarize your season?

“It was a challenge, I think you also saw it from the outside. There was a challenging first third of the season where I had problems with the balance of the car due to my driving style, I had to fight a lot. After that it went much better, I was more on the pace, but unfortunately I had to deal with retirements and a lot of reliability problems. Furthermore, Mercedes and Red Bull confirmed a better second half of the season, and this meant that at times, despite driving well, the best I could get was a fifth place, like two weeks ago in Mexico. So, I was a bit unlucky in that sense, but I learned a lot ”.

You have a 40-point lead over Mercedes in the Constructors’ classification. Do you think there is a temptation to let go of second position to have more hours in the wind tunnel for next season?

“No, if we could choose we would certainly take second position. Beating opponents is the number one priority, I think it’s more satisfying than finishing one position behind to have hours in the wind tunnel. From a certain point of view, I hope that the rules are also made in such a way as to safeguard motivation ”.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

What is your opinion of the Formula 1 technical cycle that started in 2022? What has changed for you pilots?

“I think it worked well in principle, these new cars allowed us to run closer than in the past, to be able to overtake in some corners or on some tracks where previously it was almost impossible, so in general the races have been more fun and exciting. I also believe that the stability of the technical regulations will lead to the convergence of technical values, and the championship will become more and more interesting as the years go by. The direction is the right one ”.

You recently stated that you would like to fight Max in 2023. On the eve of this season, did you believe it would be possible?

“This year it wasn’t possible, Max and Red Bull were the fastest package. I believe that if we have a perfect season it will be possible to do so, obviously we will have to improve the car, I will have to grow too, especially in the first part of the season. This is the goal ”.

Considering that the regulations will not change, do you think it will be possible to challenge Red Bull at the start of next season?

“I think we have this chance. I mean, Red Bull was dominant in terms of race pace, but less so when it comes to absolute qualifying performance. Two races ago in Austin I was on pole, with Charles second at the end of qualifying. Our car is actually not that far from Red Bull, but we need to focus on figuring out how to best manage the tires. We know that Red Bull is particularly fast in the race, and we are aware of what we need to take the last step, we are already working on it. We just have to find a little bit of power and a little more downforce, then we will be at the same level or faster. So we hope to be able to do it ”.

Last week came the sad news of Mauro Forghieri’s death …

“A very sad news, and obviously my condolences go out to his family, his closest friends and all of Ferrari. Eleven titles with the Scuderia are a lot, he was an incredible part of the history of this team, and he was much loved within the family. To commemorate him this weekend we will have a sticker that remembers him on our cars, and we will try to make him proud ”.

