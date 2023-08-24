Carlos Sainz does not seem to regret the summer break. “I feel very good – he commented with a smile – but I admit that after two weeks of relaxation I’m fine, by the third I’m starting to want to get back on track. In the summer break I can’t completely disconnect from Formula 1, we’re still halfway through the season, and after a while you start thinking about resuming activities”.

However, Sainz’s weekend will not start in tomorrow’s FP1 session, the round in which he will hand over the single-seater to Robert Shwartzman for the ‘rookie session’ foreseen by the sporting regulations.

“I chose this weekend – confirmed Carlos – in reality there weren’t many other options considering the weekends with the ‘sprint’ format. In some respects I would have preferred Abu Dhabi, but I had already chosen it in 2022 and this year it’s up to Charles”.

Obviously the catchphrase ‘renewal’ was one of the topics addressed by Sainz on Thursday in Zandvoort, and at the moment Carlos doesn’t seem to be bothered by the answers that will have to come from Maranello.

“It’s no secret that I want to start next season already knowing my future – he confirmed – but we have all winter to discuss. We now have very intense months ahead of us, with ten races to go, there is a lot of work to do and we must concentrate on this, both to obtain the best possible results and to better direct the 2024 project. My future will be discussed at races concluded”.

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

And speaking of the new single-seater that is taking shape in Maranello, Sainz confirmed an important involvement by the drivers themselves…

“In addition to providing all possible feedback on the critical issues of the current single-seater, we are as busy as ever on the simulator to try out solutions that can be useful for the 2024 project – he explained – It’s a very interesting process, you always learn something and I think the ten races that await us will be very important for improving the design of the next single-seater”.

In any case, the ten races of the second round of the 2023 season will also be an opportunity to obtain those results which, for various reasons, Carlos did not materialize in the first half of the championship.

“Honestly, I feel good – Sainz reiterated – I’m in my third year at Ferrari, and I feel in top form. Unfortunately, there were unforeseen events over several weekends that didn’t allow me to achieve the results I could have achieved, but we still have another ten races to try. As a rider I think I’m at the peak of my career, I feel good, I think I have a lot of experience and I’m in a good moment.”

But what results can realistically be within reach?

“Beating Red Bull is difficult, very difficult – Carlos reiterated – we saw it well in the first twelve races. The goal is to be ready to take the opportunity if they make a mistake, I want to believe that it won’t be easy for them to complete a full season without an oversight either, and if there is, we need to be in a position to take advantage of it.”