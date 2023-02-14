After a growing 2022, Carlos Sainz has clear ideas for the championship that is about to kick off in a few weeks in Bahrain: to win the world title. The hope is that the SF-23 could be the right weapon to do it.

The new car presents itself as an evolution of its progenitor, on which action has been taken to improve those areas where the F1-75 showed some signs of weakness, such as top speed and performance in the fastest stretches.

However, the first step for the Spaniard will be to find the right feeling with the car, something he believes took far too long last season. From the sensations that emerged in the simulator, Sainz is optimistic that the adaptation process to the SF-23 could be faster than in 2022, also thanks to the work done during the winter break.

To get ready for the new championship, the Madrid-born completed about 500 virtual laps, although it will clearly be necessary to wait for the first tests in Bahrain to get a complete picture of the car’s performance and handling.

Last year it took some time to get up to speed and feel the right feeling with the car in ground effect. Do you think it will now be more natural considering that the car is an evolution, or do you think you’ll have to start over?

“I hope not! I’m optimistic at this stage of the season, but the adaptation process should be quicker this year because the car is an evolution of last season. At the end of last year I was very close to the car limit, I was at a good level, so hopefully I can continue where I left off and take a step in the right direction. I also hope that the car is better suited to my driving style and that I can adapt better to it, with a better start to the season. That’s the goal and that’s what I hope.”

What are your first impressions of the car after today’s laps? And how nice was it to drive on presentation day?

“I think it was fantastic and I think that, as Ferrari, today I will take the liberty of complimenting the team on what they have organised. I think Formula 1 needs this kind of event, this kind of presentation where you meet the media, the fans, the partners, the engineers who worked on the project, the mechanics. Make this presentation, with the car immediately on the track. I think we were brave as a team to do it, it was the first ever setup laps of the car and it can always go wrong. We took this risk to do something different, something people could appreciate because I did it, it was a great day for the team, for Ferrari and for Formula 1.”

Ferrari SF-23 on track at Fiorano

You worked on the simulator and completed your first laps on the simulator. Leclerc spoke well of the work done in the winter. Do you think that’s the same for you?

“The first positive today is that nothing went wrong, everything went as planned. It’s always a risk to put a car out in front of so many people, there can always be a problem, but the car went well today, I was able to push a little bit, in the corners. I was able to give the engineers initial feedback to improve some things in view of tomorrow’s filming day, before going to Bahrain where we’ll understand how the car will behave”.

How many kilometers did you complete on the simulator during the winter and how close is the simulator to the real experience?

“As for the simulator, I’ve done 4/5 sessions and generally you do about a hundred laps per simulation. The preparation went positively, not only in the simulator, but we also had many meetings with the engineers. Basically I’ve been living in Maranello since the second week of January, starting to get involved with the engineers in Maranello a little earlier than in previous years. It’s clear in our minds that we want to improve, where we need to focus. It’s been a good winter break for us, no issues. Now we have to execute the plan we have in mind for Bahrain.”

How is the relationship with Vasseur progressing so far?

“So far so good. Obviously it hasn’t been that long, less than two months. You can imagine how complex it is to meet more than a thousand people, understand how the team works, without even having had the opportunity to compete together. We have to give Fred time, but obviously he’s already started watching. I really respect what Fred did in the past before coming to Ferrari, I’m sure he will give us elements to improve and progress in the right direction.”

The new Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari is an environment that puts pressure. You come into this season showing that you can put the car in pole position, that you can win races, like last year. Does that change anything and in the kind of confidence you have?

I feel confident. Last year I finished the season with clear ideas of what I wanted to improve and where I wanted to step up in certain areas. As a rider, I have worked a lot over the winter to arrive at this season prepared in the best possible way, I am convinced that I can be a better rider. Last year I had some success and it’s true that it wasn’t an easy season, but even in a difficult season I feel I won a race, scored many podiums, three poles with a car I was perhaps not to the best. So, I know that as soon as I find my rhythm this year and a good window of comfort in the car, I’ll be able to do some very good things. So, you can imagine I’m excited about what’s to come, what can come this year and what I can do as a driver.”

The Will porpoising still be a problem?

“After last year’s experience, you’re never 100% sure about porpoising. It is such a strange phenomenon or difficult to control. We’ll see when we race here these days and in Bahrain, we’ll keep it under control. Because it’s now part of these cars and the FIA ​​rules should help them, but you’re never 100% sure. Anything can happen with these cars.”

What do you need to improve in order to fight for the world championship?

“When you drive for Ferrari and when you are competitive as I obviously am, the objective of the season must be to fight for the world championship and try to win it. That is my aim. This is in the mind, not only mine but of the whole team. But looking more at the short term, it is clear that if you want to be world champion, you have to be the best rider and the best team. I focus on this aspect in the short term. What can I do? What can the team do to become a better team, the best on the grid and the best driver on the grid? year and I feel that I will do my best. Whatever happens this year, I obviously feel more confident after last year. I feel more capable, more prepared. I know how to fight in the upper areas of the standings, I know what I have to do and i feel ready. But I always say the same thing. Everyone wants to win, everyone is ready. What matters is the after. Once the season starts, how can you stay true to your ambitions and short-term goals?”

The Ferrari SF-23 with Sainz’s racing number. Photo by: Ferrari

Can you give us more details on what you want to improve?

“There are certainly things I want to improve. Just to give an example, I lacked a bit of consistency, one of my strengths as a driver. Whatever the reason, I didn’t have the feeling with the car, I didn’t It’s interesting. I’ve somewhat abandoned that constancy that made me so strong during the McLaren years and my first year with Ferrari. But then there are many other things: the interaction with the team and the ability to react mentally to things , the driving style, which I definitely put a lot of effort into over the winter The mentality, the approach, some things I’m willing to change after a few years where I feel I’ve made great strides in my F1 career But if you want to make more of them, you have to keep challenging yourself, and I challenged myself to make them. Of course I won’t make them public and I won’t give details about them because it’s all very personal in the minds of the pilots. My engineers know them The people around me or know them. I’ve been quite open about it, I’m working on it and we’ll see how it goes.”

Have you worked with the team to adapt the car to his driving style?

“No, and it also seems to me that last year the tendency for people was to say that the car was going in my direction. That’s not true. Now I’m going to say, and I’m going to say it very openly, that an F1 car doesn’t it develops towards one driver or the other. An F1 car develops to be faster. My job as a driver is to give insight into the car’s weaknesses. It’s a comparison with the data. I provide this feedback. The team gets it. Charles gives the same feedback. The team confirms with the data, works on it and hopefully the car will be faster. That’s what we’re trying to do again this year. Honestly, the only thing that bothers me what matters is that the car is fast. Otherwise, last year I had difficult moments. We had a car that required a very specific driving style. Even in those moments, I adapted and succeeded – a bit too much late for my taste – but I adapted.Object again this year tive is to get off to a better start and adapt to any car”.

Did the simulator sessions reveal anything new about how the car will handle?



“No. There won’t be big differences on these cars. For me, the cars are just an evolution of the previous year. Obviously, all the aspects you want to improve are linked to last year’s car. It’s true that raising of the floor has the effect of making the car slower, but everyone has worked hard over the winter to improve or make up for the loss that that change to the floor entails.It is true that the rules are very restrictive and do not allow engineers to work a lot on the cars. But the car in the simulator seems close to last year’s one. Already today on the track, even if I did one and a half laps, two push laps, it seems very close to me. So I don’t expect big differences for regarding the handling or feel of the car.”

How many laps will it take to feel comfortable with the car?

“I don’t know exactly the number. But today, for example, I pushed. I asked Charles: ‘Is everything ok?’, ‘Yes, everything is fine’. The brakes and the car have a good feeling. I went out and I pushed. I’m trying to feel something and a little feedback can already be given, but from today on extracting the maximum and putting the car to the limit, there’s still a lot to do. Tomorrow we’ll start getting closer to the limit, but up to Bahrain, where you can use race tires and not the demo ones, it will be hard to feel the shortcomings or the points of the car where you need to improve”.