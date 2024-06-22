The third row was a nice cold shower for Ferrari in Barcelona. On the one hand, Carlos Sainz feared that the Catalan circuit was not particularly suited to the characteristics of the SF-24, but free practice had deluded that there was the potential to try to battle for pole position.

The reality was very different, with the Spaniard starting sixth, next to his teammate Charles Leclerc, but above all with a gap of more than three tenths on Lando Norris and Max Verstappen who competed for pole. Being very close to the Mercedes, who instead occupy the second row, is therefore only a small consolation.

“Unfortunately in Q2 we realized that Red Bull, when they increase the pace, and McLaren, when they increase it, have an advantage over us. I’m disappointed because honestly after free practice I thought we had the chance to fight for the pole position this weekend. But very quickly in Q2 we realized we had bitten off more than we could chew,” Sainz said.

“So yes, we could sit here arguing that with 3 hundredths more we would be third, but the reality is that I look more at the gap from Lando than the one from the Mercedes. Because yes, it’s three and a half tenths and it’s a lot on the lap in Barcelona “.

“Honestly, Red Bull and McLaren seemed a bit out of reach. Mercedes is a tenth behind us, so it was extremely close. Extremely fun, but at the same time, I expected a fight for pole or at least to be less than a tenth or a tenth and a half from Red Bull or McLaren and instead we were three and a half tenths away, which is already quite a gap. At the same time, if we look at Suzuka and China – medium and high speed circuits , with long curves, which remind me of Barcelona – we were very far away there too,” he continued.

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Leclerc complained about the difficulty of finding a compromise between making the car work on fast and slow corners. According to the Spaniard, however, the problem is above all the fast corners, on which the SF-24 continues to jump much more than the competition’s cars.

“We struggled all weekend with the high-speed corners, we still have this phenomenon, the bouncing phenomenon which puts us in difficulty in the high-speed corners. This phenomenon is probably also killing the tires a bit in the third sector.”

“I don’t know… We are still in the third year of these regulations and we are fighting against the phenomenon of porpoising in high-speed corners when a lateral load is applied to the car. It has been hard trying to eliminate this problem. And we are still not managed to get rid of it. And when we get to this track, we can see McLaren and Red Bull with zero rebounds and I think they are doing a good job.”

Regarding the prospects for tomorrow’s race, he didn’t say too much: “I think it could be a two-stop race. So, strategy-wise, we can still do something. It’s just that the starting position in Barcelona is fundamental And obviously we start a little too far back. I hope we can have a good race, and then we can play with the undercuts and the overcuts a good race.”