It is a Ferrari looking for answers that faced the first day of free practice in Hungary, with a third place with Sainz leaving a few more smiles on the flying lap, while, according to the drivers, there is work to be done on the long distance, where the main differences emerge compared to the reference teams, McLaren and Red Bull.

Looking at the times, four tenths separate Carlos Sainz from the best time of Lando Norris, among other things with some surprises, starting from the first straight, where the Red proved to be 8 km/h faster than the McLaren without really having a slipstream. It is no coincidence that the Spaniard spoke about this very topic in interviews, or rather how much the others in qualifying are taking a step forward compared to Ferrari, which instead remains a step behind seeing the gap increase.

It is precisely on the straights that Ferrari’s strengths emerge most on Hungarian Friday, given that in the rest of the lap, particularly in the medium and high speed sections of the second sector, the biggest problems emerge. To give a reference, from turn 2 to turn 11, there was not a single corner where the Prancing Horse single-seater was able to gain significantly on the MCL38, paying the price especially in the medium-high speed sequence after the slow chicane.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

In general, however, both drivers tried to look positively at the progress of the first day, especially compared to the Fridays of the past race weekends, where Ferrari had suffered more markedly from bouncing and the difficulties, as a consequence, in finding a good balance. Although there is some caution in the words of the two Prancing Horse drivers, on the other hand the sensations in the car are better than those found during the triptych.

Carlos Sainz did not want to go too far, suggesting that Ferrari still has work to do both on understanding the package and on race pace, where a certain distance from McLaren and Red Bull emerged. In particular, McLaren with Norris seemed very competitive with the hard tyres precisely from the point of view of the stopwatch, but Red Bull seemed very consistent, with Perez also setting a good time at the end of the long run, in addition to the “classic” Verstappen.

“It was definitely a better day than the last three weekends. We still need to understand if the updates improved the performance, as we wanted, or if maybe the track characteristics were also involved, maybe something that improved our car. It seems like we are a bit more competitive,” Sainz explained.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“If you look at the long runs in more detail, you can see that we are not the fastest yet and that Red Bull and McLaren are still a step ahead, but at least on the single lap we seem to be a bit closer. At the same time, however, it seems that everyone is increasing the pace in Q3 compared to us. So, I prefer to remain a bit cautious and not draw too many conclusions from today.”

“It was a tough day for everyone, with the heat and the car management. So yeah, I think everyone will change the car set-up a bit for tomorrow. So I’m curious to see what happens in the race, because it’s very hot and the tyres degrade, I think it’s going to be tough for everyone,” added the Spaniard.

Charles Leclerc had a more complex day, unable to lap as he would have liked in FP2 due to an accident exiting turn 4. In an attempt to push on the entry, the Monegasque driver lost his car, ending up wide on the kerb: with a rather low car, at that point Leclerc “touched” the kerb with the floor, completely losing control until crashing into the barriers. Although the damage suffered was not that serious, it was enough to force him to park his SF-24, having to end the session early.

Charles Leclerc’s car, Ferrari SF-24, after the accident

“When I lost the car, I thought the damage would be more serious, but in reality it is not that serious, although obviously it was enough to not continue the session. What happened was that I went a bit wide on the kerb, I had a snap on the entry to turn four, I went a bit wide on the kerb and then I lost the car. It was my mistake,” explained the Monegasque, before adding that, at least, the feeling in the car is better than that found in the triptych from Spain to Great Britain.

“Overall, the car felt good though, the feeling was a bit better. Overall, it was an ‘easier’ day compared to the last three or four weekends. That’s positive. Unfortunately, because of the mistake, I did less laps, but hopefully we can recover tomorrow.”

“However, I wouldn’t get carried away, as the feeling is good for now. I think we are still far from McLaren, which seems to be very strong. At least the feeling is good and that’s always a good sign. Now we have to put it all together tomorrow,” Leclerc added.