After so many bitter pills to swallow this season, qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix gave Ferrari a big smile, which placed the two SF-23s in second and third position. The new technical package introduced at the Red Bull Ring had already given positive responses on the filming day three days ago at Fiorano, but on the ups and downs in Austria it has performed even better than the expectations of the men in red.

If Charles Leclerc surrendered to Max Verstappen by just 48 thousandths, Carlos Sainz was no different: the Spaniard finished third, 190 thousandths behind the World Championship leader. A result that seems to have also increased confidence in view of Sunday’s long race, because the goal of the son of art is quite ambitious.

“It was a good lap, we had a good qualifying as a team. We certainly made some good steps forward lately, even if we maybe didn’t even expect to be that close in qualifying, so overall we have to be happy,” Sainz said. to Jolyon Palmer’s microphone immediately after getting out of his Red.

“I think the weekend is still long ahead of us, but we did a good job today and put ourselves in a good position for Sunday. The aim will be to get on the podium with both cars,” he added.

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, at Parc Ferme after Qualifying Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Before thinking about Sunday, however, tomorrow we have another qualifying and the Sprint to face, which could have the uncertainty of the weather, given that the forecasts give a good chance of rain and in any case speak of lower temperatures.

“Tomorrow, on the other hand, will be a different day, with the weather that could be different, as well as the track conditions. So there will be a completely different picture and it will be important to maintain concentration.”

When asked if he thinks there is room to try and attack Verstappen in the Sprint Shootout (qualifying tomorrow morning), he concluded: “We are in parc fermé, so we won’t be able to improve the car between today and tomorrow. however we will look at the small details to try to recover a little something. But the conditions will be very different, so it will also depend on that.”

