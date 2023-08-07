Carlos Sainz has not signed any pre-contract with Audi. The Spaniard has been contacted by the German manufacturer, but the priority of the Madrid driver is to renew the agreement with Ferrari. Someone from the entourage of the Iberian trying to explain what the future scenario is said jokingly: “Plan a is Ferrari. Plan B is Ferrari and plan C also remains Ferrari”.

In short, it seems clear that if the Prancing Horse team proposes a contract to the two riders to extend the deadline which is set for both at the end of 2024, it is easy to predict an extension of the couple that will reach the new regulation.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Fred Vasseur has no intention of talking about contracts until the end of the season (perhaps opening negotiations after the Italian GP at Monza), to concentrate first on the development of the SF-23 which will be continued later in the season, up to the GP of United States and then giving substance to its plan to increase its workforce, it will try to make additions to the technical structure to corroborate the work group that began the design of the 676, i.e. the 2024 single-seater.

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal of Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Erik Junius

We are talking about a poker of engineers with Enrico Cardile, technical director in pectore; Enrico Gualtieri, head of engines; Diego Tondi, chief aerodynamicist, and Fabio Montecchi, Head of Vehicle Concept (who knows why an Italian team must have personnel duties expressed in English…).

It should be added, to close the circle, that Audi’s position is still rather hidden in the management of Sauber: the commitment of the four rings will grow progressively in the Hinwil-based team until the debut with its engines in 2026, but it is legitimate to think that at market level Andreas Seidl, CEO of the Sauber Group, moves in advance by already looking for the drivers for 2025 who will then have to represent the Ingolstadt brand in F1, given that Valtteri Bottas, very disappointing this year, and Guanyu Zhou are unlikely to be in the future plans of a team that will have the ambition of an official brand.