The Silverstone qualifying ended with a fifth place for Carlos Sainz, behind his teammate but, above all, behind the two McLarens, the real surprise of the English Saturday. However, although the goal is always to place as far forward as possible on the starting grid, the Spaniard doesn’t seem dissatisfied with the result, because he believes that the Ducati has expressed his potential in particular conditions.

Overall, qualifying wasn’t easy, starting from Q1, thanks to the fact that with three minutes to go the track was improving and everyone wanted to set a time with another set of tyres. At Ferrari, tensions rose when Sainz, out front from the pits, was forced to give his teammate the position in the pit lane, who this weekend had priority in qualifying.

Sainz explained that at that moment he wasn’t angry, but the tension got the better of him, above all because being in the middle of the group, the risk would have been that in the third sector he would have found himself in traffic, having to slow down dramatically.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“I wasn’t angry, it was just a moment of high tension, high pressure, with the possibility of exiting Q1 without doing a lap due to the checkered flag which made us wait a lot in the last corner. At one point I had to take a ride. Otherwise I wouldn’t have done a lap ”, said the Spaniard also explaining the reasons why before the chicane he once again overtook his teammate, who in turn had also been overtaken by other single-seaters.

“There is a rule that one weekend I go first, another weekend he goes first. And this weekend it was his turn to be up front. And I always had to give up my position in the pit lane. Obviously, when he’s behind in qualifying, you’re in a hurry to go for a lap. And I risked not taking a ride. That’s why I had to… That’s why I had to go.”

Sainz did not say he was completely surprised by McLaren’s performance, which generally in cool conditions always manages to give something more on the flying lap, a bit like it had already happened in Barcelona. The package of updates then further helped to add downforce which he paid for today. “On the flying lap they certainly seemed very fast today. And the progress they’ve made recently has been incredible, they’ve made a lot of updates, a bit like us,” explained the Spaniard, explaining how, apart from Austria, McLaren has often suffered over long distances.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“I think it’s a track where the McLarens should always be good, because they are amazing in the high speed corners. Now it’s a question of seeing how the race pace is, they usually struggle with degradation, a bit like us. We have the same kind of problems. So let’s see who wins tomorrow. I think we will both be under pressure from Mercedes, who had excellent race pace in the simulations yesterday.”

As for his own performance, the Ferrarista said he was in any case satisfied with the pace and behavior shown by the car, underlining how the layout and track conditions influenced today’s result: “I think that in terms of pace and feeling with the car it wasn’t bad, it’s just that we didn’t expect to have the two McLarens in front, because today they went very well. But overall, in terms of performance it’s pretty much what we expected. Maybe the conditions were a little difficult for us, but that’s how it went”.

“The track conditions matter a lot. This year with mixed conditions we are struggling a little bit, I think in Barcelona, ​​Canada, Austria and here there have always been these mixed conditions and the McLarens seem to adapt well. But the last lap was in dry conditions and they did a great time. They are finding their way, even if it could clearly be linked to the circuit.”

For the race now the goal is to beat at least McLaren and Mercedes, in order to aim for the podium with both cars: “The hope would be to repeat last year’s result! But we know we are six to seven tenths slower than Red Bull, so if nothing happens, it will be very complicated. We focus on beating the McLarens tomorrow, we would be on the podium. But we also have to beat Mercedes, they had good pace yesterday. We will follow the McLarens, Mercedes will follow McLaren and us, so it will be an exciting race.”