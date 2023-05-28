From the first practice sessions on Friday, Carlos Sainz was convinced that he had the pace on his side to get a good result in the narrow streets of Monte Carlo, perhaps repeating the podium of the last two seasons. However, a qualifying where the right starting point was missed at the decisive moment considerably complicated the situation, forcing him to start from the fourth box on the starting grid.

The goal was clearly to compete with Esteban Ocon, managing to somehow steal from him that third place obtained thanks to Leclerc’s penalty on Saturday. Well aware that Alpine would have tried to keep the group together to prevent any of the rivals from making a stop at the right moment, Sainz tried to overtake on the track, however also coming into contact with the Frenchman in an attempt to brake at the exit of the tunnel .

An episode which, despite the damage to the front wing, fortunately didn’t have a decisive impact on his race, enough to allow him to continue without having to stop: “I came into contact with Esteban, but he braked in the middle of the track and I had no space on either the right or left. I’m glad nothing in particular happened, but this shows that this track is too narrow now.”

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Although Ferrari had tried on several occasions to bluff Alpine by calling Sainz to the pits in order to push Ocon to the pit stop, the Enstone team never fell into the trap, letting their rivals make the first move, which came with the pit stop of Hamilton. That episode changed the cards on the table, because it in turn forced Ferrari to react to avoid an undercut, thus calling – for real – the Spaniard to the pits to fit a set of medium tyres.

A move that, at least at the moment, Sainz did not take very well by venting himself over the radio, above all because he thought he had a step on his side that would have allowed him to stretch and complete an overcut on Ocon. A rather unrealistic scenario, but one that the Ferrarista tried to explain.

“I was frustrated [con la strategia], there was adrenaline, but don’t judge me for the radio comments, I was driving at over 200km/h in Monaco, brushing against the low walls, we are all a bit frustrated or excited. Today I was a bit frustrated, with two pit stops at critical moments. One we did too late, one too early. But it’s Monaco, it’s a lottery and we didn’t make the right choices today.”

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“At the first pit stop I was surprised because I was doing a good lap thinking that we were actually going to extend to try and overcut Esteban. I went out we were a second behind and I didn’t quite understand the choice. Maybe with a yellow flag, a red flag, the rain coming, I thought we could have extended,” added the Madrilenian.

However, after returning to fourth place after the break, Sainz tried in several ways to find that overtaking that would have given him the podium. The decisive moment came about twenty laps from the checkered flag, when the rain that fell on the track in the second sector led the Spaniard to make a mistake when he was still on slick tyres. In hindsight, clearly the correct choice would have been to pit a lap earlier, but both he and the team agreed that staying out might have been the best decision at that stage of the race.

“I tried to stay an extra lap out, it was a mistake. I also made a mistake here by staying out one more lap. We will learn from these situations, as much as today was a lottery, it was not easy to judge”.

“As soon as I braked, I lost the rear and was able to spin it to make sure I didn’t hit hard. Today, I think, we all risked spinning and hitting the walls. I spun which cost me some lap time, but I was also able to save the car. It’s a lottery out there – the tires, honestly, were a disaster in these conditions. Both the inters and the slicks, we all survived,” Sainz added, explaining the accident.

Net of the eighth place finish, the Ferrarista is convinced that, as in the other two days of action on the track, the SF-23 had the pace to aim for the podium: “Today I had the pace, just look at my lap when Esteban stopped. Just look at the pace we had, we had the hard tyre, he knows what could have happened by extending. Today I think the pace was there.”