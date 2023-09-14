Between Monza and Singapore there is only the color of the asphalt in common, but although the challenge awaiting Sainz and Ferrari is very different compared to the one faced two weeks ago, the positive wave of the podium achieved in the Grand Prix of Italy makes itself heard.

Carlos, like the entire Scuderia, tries to keep a low profile, but even if the word ‘podium’ is not clearly mentioned, there is hope that a perfect weekend could lead to an important prize. Marina Bay is still a street circuit, and on this type of track the fundamental aspect is the feeling with the car, which is what Sainz always underlines as the first reason behind his performances.

You confirmed that the Monza weekend was your best since you joined Ferrari, even surpassing the weekend in which you achieved victory at Silverstone last year. The impression is that you are increasingly improving your race pace, can you confirm that?

“I’m not sure if it’s an aspect linked to how I feel with the car, but I’m sure that we are starting to understand the car better by managing to put a good setup on the track already in the FP1 session, and this simplifies many things.”

“In general I can say that this year I feel I have a better understanding of the car, undoubtedly more than last season, and in the last few races we have managed to put everything together, I think the results are there to demonstrate that the driving and comfort are very good. The objective I set for myself in view of the second half of the season was to be more consistent and achieve more results, and I believe we can continue to do so.”

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, in the press conference Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

What are your expectations for this weekend? Do you think it will be more difficult for Ferrari?

“Yes, on paper we shouldn’t be as fast as in Monza. So far on high downforce tracks we have struggled a little more than on low downforce ones, and Singapore requires very high downforce. It’s also true that the type of corners on this track aren’t very long, so it’s not exactly the worst case scenario for the characteristics of our car, but at the same time it will be hot and tire management won’t be easy.”

Over the Zandvoort weekend you dedicated a lot of time in free practice to tests with a high downforce configuration. Is there anything you learned from the Dutch weekend that will be useful to you here in Singapore?

“These are tests that we need to learn some very interesting things about the behavior of our car, including how it reacts with the wings under high aerodynamic load. In some cases they don’t work as we would like and that’s why we are making changes in the package. Hopefully we’ve found a better solution for this weekend, but honestly I think what we’re dealing with is a much bigger thing than just the rear wing, it’s more a characteristic of the car.”

You mentioned a better feeling with the car compared to last year. Is this something you achieved by changing your riding style? And how do you see the hierarchies on the track this weekend?

“I don’t think much has changed recently, I’m convinced that if we managed to put together some good weekends it was because everything went well. Regarding my driving, yes, I had to change quite a few things, adapting myself and also adapting the car to what allows me to perform better. In terms of the opponents we will have to face on track this weekend, I honestly have no idea, it could be Aston Martin, Mercedes or McLaren. However, we know that Red Bull will be at the front, whatever happens.”