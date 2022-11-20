Carlos Sainz ended his 2022 season at the foot of the podium at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but he too put his brick into allowing Ferrari to conquer the target of finishing second in the Constructors’ World Championship and in the same position in the Drivers’ World Championship with Charles Leclerc.

The Spaniard paid for a non-perfect start from the second row, which had allowed Lewis Hamilton to slip him away. From there a good battle ensued, complete with an episode that ended up under investigation for a cut in the chicane by the Mercedes driver, who then had to give him back his position. However, the fight continued and this forced the son of one to make the most of his tyres, denying him the possibility of a one-stop strategy unlike the three riders who preceded him at the end.

“The episode with Lewis weighed a lot: I had to fight a lot with him and with Russell in the first ten laps and this compromised the first stint a little, because we swapped positions so many times and I had to use the tires a lot to This put me on a two-stop strategy, which wasn’t the ideal one today,” Sainz told Sky Sport F1 HD.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Erik Junius

“It’s a shame, because otherwise we could have struggled a bit further with our pace, but it was a good race to finish the season and achieve our objectives, which were to finish second in both the Drivers’ standings with Charles and in the Constructors’ standings. So we’re happy about that,” he added.

Being the last race of the year, it is inevitable to start thinking about the future. According to Carlos, after a few shadowy races, the Red has once again shown her real potential in Yas Marina. To attack Red Bull in 2023, however, it will be necessary to improve at least two fundamental aspects compared to this 2022.

“This last race demonstrates exactly where we are: one step behind Red Bull and very close to Mercedes, then depending on the tracks we can be faster than them and vice versa. Next year we have to try to be better in the race and in the development. If we improve these two aspects, we will be able to fight for the World Cup,” he concluded.