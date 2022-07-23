On the Paul Ricard track it was Charles Leclerc who got the pole position, the number sixteen in his career, but part of the credit for the excellent lap of the Monegasque is certainly to be attributed to Carlos Sainz jr.

The Spaniard arrived in France with the awareness of having to face an uphill race. The failure of the engine suffered in the final stages of the Austrian GP, ​​when he was chasing a Verstappen in tire crisis, forced the technicians of the Maranello team to install the power unit number 4, thus triggering the penalty for Sainz.

Carlos will have to start from the back of the grid tomorrow, but that hasn’t stopped him from putting himself at the service of his teammate to help him stay ahead of Max Verstappen in the time table.

In Q3, both in the first and in the second attempt, Carlos waited for Charles in the vicinity of Signes, providing the wake for the Monegasque. The execution of the strategy was perfect and Sainz himself explained what he saw in the afternoon of Paul Ricard.

“That was the plan for the whole weekend: to get to Q3 and give Charles the trail. Even without ever having tried, I more or less knew how to give it to him. Everything worked out well. “

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Tomorrow Leclerc will find himself hunted by the Red Bulls of Verstappen and Perez, but Sainz said he was certain that his teammate will be able to keep up with the two RB18s thanks to a competitive F1-75 on every track.

“Tomorrow he will have to fight alone against Max, but I think he can do it. I think this car is very fast in every race. It’s just a matter of getting the start and the strategy right, and I’m sure the team will do it ”.

Despite the satisfaction for having contributed to Leclerc’s pole position, for Sainz there is a bit of bitterness in having to start the race from the back of the grid. The Madrid player is also aware that the comeback will not be easy at all.

“I think you just need to look at the whole weekend. If there was a weekend where I could get pole in the dry it was this. I was very, very fast. In Q2 I was the fastest and it’s a bit frustrating to have to take a penalty on the weekend when I felt at my best and in tune with the car ”.

“It will be a difficult race because in this heat having to follow the other cars will put stress on the front tires. I will give it my all, but there are some factors that can play against it. It is not an ideal situation to make a good comeback. I will do my best to get as far as possible “.

Before leaving, Sainz wanted to remove a pebble from his shoes, underlining how the collaboration with Leclerc seen in qualifying is the best response to those who have shot zero against the team in recent weeks.

“As I said I am happy that Charles got pole position. This year we have received a lot of criticism about the strategy and today we have shown that we are a very solid team, that we get along well, that there is a great atmosphere and that we are willing to help each other ”.