The breakup of Charles Leclerc when he seemed very much on the verge of victory was a hard blow for Ferrari in Barcelona, ​​but it also paid off the difficult Sunday of Carlos Sainz, who in his home race never managed to get into the fight for the victory or for the podium.

After a bad start, the Spaniard spun at turn 4, managing to restart only in 11th position, but with a damaged surface. At that point it was not easy for him to continue and he had to content himself with recovering up to fourth place, also favored by a decline in the final by Lewis Hamilton.

“The start was difficult. I think I got the procedure wrong and from there I tried to recover. I think it was a gust of wind that made me spin: there the bottom was damaged and the car was no longer the same” Sainz told Sky Sport F1.

“I had a pretty big lack of load, which didn’t allow me to push through the fast corners. I tried to recover up to fourth, which wasn’t our goal, but at least we got some points,” he added.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

The real problem, however, seems to be at the root, because the son of art had no problem admitting that at the moment he is having difficulty driving an F1-75 that is not particularly suited to his driving style.

“It is very clear that I am struggling with the car. Even if the updates work and it is fast, it is very difficult to drive for my driving style. I did not find the balance I had last year, which made me go very fast. . It’s something I’m working on with my engineers and the whole team to see the glass half full. “

Read also:

Finally, he dedicated a few words to his teammate, as if to console him after the disappointment: “Too bad for Charles, because he could win and stretch in the championship. touched us “.