Ferrari had 22 races to understand what was and, more importantly, what wasn't on the SF-23. A list of things useful for creating the new single-seater, which today has the name 676, project number, and which according to information collected by Motorsport.com will be presented on 13 (with the possibility of 15) February 2024.

While the 676 is being built, next season's regular drivers have had the opportunity to try it on the simulator. Carlos Sainz was the first to talk about it, stating that he found it different from the SF-23.

In itself, considering the disappointing SF-23, this is good news for the fans and the Prancing Horse team, but the Madrilenian preferred to keep his feet firmly on the ground, as often happens due to his character and its approach, avoiding launching into overly enthusiastic declarations.

A wise choice, also because the gap to Red Bull was enormous for much of the 2023 season and the team led by Christian Horner certainly did not sit on its laurels. Indeed, he will have pushed even harder to maintain his supremacy in current Formula 1.

“The 2024 car certainly behaves differently than the SF-23, but I think that until we put the car on the track with 100 kilograms of petrol and used tyres, it will be impossible to understand how it actually treats the tyres, how it performs on the race pace and how our pace will be affected.”

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

“We will only know at the Bahrain tests, when we take to the track. In the meantime, we can focus on adding performance to the car in the wind tunnel and trying to improve it.”

Sainz also reiterated the concept linked to a compromise: that is, losing some of the strengths of the SF-23 seen during the recently concluded season in order to have a stronger 2024 single-seater capable of fighting to win.

“This year, especially in the second part, we tried to maximize our potential and in this sense we did a better job. It's almost incredible that such obvious performance changes can occur, but this is today's F1.”

“Now we need to concentrate on understanding why the car is strong in certain conditions and why, instead, it is weak on other tracks and in other types of corners. There are aspects of the SF-23 that I would like to see on next year's car. Definitely the speed in a straight line, braking performance and performance in 90-degree and short curves. I also think driving on curbs is a strong point. So the car has very, very strong points.”

“But I think if we want to have a year-round car, maybe we have to give up some of these features to make sure we are fast everywhere, especially in the race.”