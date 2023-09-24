From yesterday to today, nothing has changed for Carlos Sainz Jr: he started sixth and finished the Japanese Grand Prix in the same position. But things are only apparently the same.

In qualifying the Ferrari driver from Madrid struggled quite a bit, even compared to his teammate Charles Leclerc. Today, however, Sainz managed to show off a good performance both in terms of race pace and in his ability to manage the tires on a track as complex from this point of view as Suzuka.

Sainz’s start was sensational and thanks to this he managed to climb to fifth place, just behind teammate Leclerc. At that point Carlos managed to maintain a good pace and firmly occupy fifth position, until the pit stop which, due to the timing chosen by the Ferrari wall, caused him to lose position to Lewis Hamilton.

Sainz attempted a comeback, managing to get behind the Mercedes of a George Russell in difficulty with the tires (due to the only pit stop made), but Hamilton crossed the finish line with less than a second ahead of him, relegating him in sixth position. A shame for him and for Ferrari, who thus missed the opportunity to recover more points from Mercedes in the Constructors’ World Championship.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“I think we had a very good race, we showed good pace,” said Sainz at the end of the Japanese Grand Prix. “It’s a shame what happened in the second pit stop with Lewis overtaking us.”

“I went from being a second ahead of him to being 8 seconds behind after the pit stop and that was a shame. But I felt pretty good behind the wheel of the SF-23 throughout the race. I went fast, I started off well. Overall I can say I’m happy.”

The aspect that made Sainz most happy was the race pace. The difficulties of yesterday’s qualifying were canceled out by the good performance of the SF-23 number 55. Then, when he had to manage the tyres, he did it perfectly, as often happens since it is one of the strong points of his driving .

“After difficult qualifying yesterday I returned to my good pace, I had a good pace, I managed to manage the tires very well. It was nice to be able to be competitive again today after yesterday’s qualifying and I think I was the protagonist of excellent races in the “last period. Now we will have some time to recharge our batteries and return to fighting in Qatar”, concluded the winner of the Singapore Grand Prix.