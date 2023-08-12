Being a Ferrari driver comes with many privileges, such as being recognized worldwide or having a good status in Formula 1, but the most successful team in history has been going through a crisis in recent years. There are Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, both the subject of much speculation about their future, and while the Monegasque is expected to renew soon, the Spaniard’s plans appear less certain.

In an interview with the championship’s official website, the Spaniard reiterated his desire to sign a new contract with the Prancing Horse, which would put an end to the rumors about him and Audi. However, the winner of last season’s British Grand Prix doesn’t “take it for granted” that his place in the Red team is secure, so he strives every day to improve.

Carlos Sainz said he was “very proud” to defend Maranello’s colours: “I am very proud. Especially coming to a team like Ferrari, wearing Red every weekend, I don’t take it for granted, because I know how difficult it is and how much it meant, how much it cost me to get here, how much I had to sacrifice and fight for it”.

“However, now I’m also trying to enjoy it as much as possible, trying to live my dream and at the same time stay focused and keep improving. I’m always trying to improve as a driver and be a better human being,” explained the Spaniard. , before acknowledging that belonging to the Italian stable is something special.

“Ferrari is a fantastic place. Every circuit you go to has fans, you have more support than any other driver, every race feels almost like home with the amount of support you get from all the Ferrari fans in the world,” he said. “It’s true that it’s also demanding, it’s a very demanding team from a mental point of view, because there’s more pressure around, we have a lot of sponsors and a lot of events to attend.”

“Time has flown by, the fact that I’m now at Ferrari, that I’m living a dream, everything went very well. I can’t complain, but it’s also thanks to how I’ve surrounded myself, obviously thanks to my efforts, my talent, my way, and let’s hope the best is yet to come!” he said.

“To fully commit yourself as a Ferrari driver, you need to be at the top of your career. I think I’m in that stage, I’m still very young but at the same time I have experience and I’m making the most of it,” commented the Spaniard, who is also also keeping an eye on other things in Formula 1.

Carlos Sainz is aware that other areas of the Grande Circus are helping the expansion of the category worldwide: “I think Formula 1 is experiencing a boom now, not only in Spain but all over the world, and it’s a great time to be part of this movement all over the planet. Maybe it’s also thanks to the Netflix phenomenon, to the good work that everyone is doing on social media to explain this sport, to bring it closer to the new generations, I think it’s a fantastic thing to be part of the Formula 1 today and all of us who are part of it are having a good time.”