Carlos Sainz Jr. brings Ferrari back to pole position. And he did it on the best possible track, Monza, home of the Italian Grand Prix, in front of the Prancing Horse fans.

The Madrilenian signed his second pole position of his career by signing a great time at the end of Q3, in the last possible attempt, with a time of 1’20″294 born above all from an excellent central sector, a record. 13 thousandths faster of a still phenomenal Max Verstappen, but this time not enough to take the start from the post on Italian soil.

Sainz beat not only the favorite Verstappen, but also his teammate Charles Leclerc, who had never been beaten in qualifying by his teammate on the Brianza track. A double satisfaction that became even sweeter once he arrived on the finish straight for the customary interviews, this time in front of the Ferrari fans.

“Honestly, it was a very intense qualifying, especially in Q3. We were all at the limit. In the last lap, I knew I had a margin at Ascari and at Parabolica. On the last lap, I tried to give everything to take pole and we succeeded. “.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

As Carlos crossed the line in his final attempt in Q3, the roar of the crowd that had come to watch qualifying and support the Reds was deafening. The pilot felt this and tried to put the emotions he felt into words.

“I had goose bumps as soon as I crossed the finish line I looked at the crowd. I haven’t stopped getting it looking at them. But the truth is that it is like this every time we leave the hotel, we arrive at the track. There is always cheering , noise, affection for us. Support, encouragement. And they are the best sensations for a pilot”.

Red Bull will start as favorite tomorrow. Normal, for a single-seater that has so far been capable of winning all the races held in the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship. However, Sainz declared without hesitation that he will do everything to try to keep his position at the start and try to win in front of the own fans. It will not be easy. Indeed, it could turn out to be almost a feat. But the sensations experienced today prompted him to be less cautious than usual.

“Our first goal for tomorrow is to get on the podium. Tomorrow I’ll do everything to keep the first position. We’ll try to start well, do a first stint and fight with Max. He’s usually very fast, but I’ll do everything to keep the position,” concluded the Madrid native.