On the starting grid of the sprint race, Carlos Sainz was the only driver of the entire grid to have opted for the soft tyre, which over the long distance clearly did not prove to be the most effective choice in terms of degradation, as confirmed by himself Spanish driver.

The decision to start on the softest compound available during the weekend clearly paid off at the start, where the Ferrari driver was immediately able to overtake Oscar Piastri’s McLaren, before going on the attack a few corners later also the other MCL60 of Lando Norris with a nice braking in turn 12.

However, after the initial sprint in which the greater grip provided by the soft actually made the difference, as the laps went by all the limits of the softer compound emerged, which did not stand up to the comparison with the medium. However, Sainz tried to manage the situation, keeping the pace as constant as possible throughout the entire race without overdoing it. Although he attempted to keep his rivals behind him for as long as possible, fending off the attacks of the British driver from McLaren for several laps, in the end both Lando Norris and Sergio Perez had the upper hand, causing the Ferrari driver to slip to sixth place.

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

“When I saw that I was the only one starting on the soft I told myself that maybe it wasn’t the right choice. Then after two or three laps I saw that the average was faster. It’s something we can learn from and improve for the future. At least I stood my ground. I think that with the medium we could have done a good job, but I got a sixth position, I defended myself the whole race, I did my best”, explained Sainz, before adding the reasons that led him to choose the soft .

“At the start I gained two positions on the first lap, which we expected with the soft. But after that it turned out to be slower than we expected. I knew that the soft was a risk we had to take if we wanted to learn something for tomorrow, but the average turned out to be faster.”

“But if we chose the soft it was because our models told us that the soft wasn’t a bad tyre, otherwise we wouldn’t have considered it. We thought it could be a good compound, in recent years it has proven to be a good tire. But not this time. We need to analyze why, whether it was worth the risk or not. It paid off at the beginning, but then it got complicated.”

“Halfway when Norris and Perez passed me, I managed to recover the tires and manage Russell, taking home sixth position, which at a certain point actually didn’t seem possible,” then added the Cavallino driver, who he said he was satisfied with the sixth place finish given the situation he found himself in.

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Having tested both compounds in the sprint, Ferrari now has multiple references on the behavior of the tires over long distances. Furthermore, Sainz himself will have an extra set of new averages available for the race compared to his rivals, a scenario which, from his point of view, gives him a small advantage in case the degradation proves to be particularly high.

“It certainly seems like we are in a better position for tomorrow, we also understood how the soft works. At least we approach the race knowing how all the compounds behave and we can concentrate on doing our best for tomorrow, where the most important points are. Today was difficult, but at least we learned something.”

Beyond the choices in the sprint, the Spaniard encountered some difficulties throughout the weekend, suffering especially in the first and third sectors. Sainz explained that he struggled to adapt to the bumpy asphalt of Austin and, thanks to the jolts due to the conditions of the road surface, the instability of the car in the fast corners took further away from his confidence. However, with the little time available before Parc Fermé, there was no opportunity to work in depth on the set-up, thus having to stick to a known solution which did not guarantee a good level of performance.

“Here the car jolts a lot, Charles adapted better than me. This time I didn’t have the opportunity to change the set-up to move the car towards my preferences and continue the weekend with more confidence to find better performance. But the weekend with the sprint is like this, you are stuck with the basic set-up. The amount of bumps surprised me, it’s worse than last year. This takes away my confidence in fast corners, I feel like I could lose the car at any moment, which pushes me to drive one step below the limit, which is not ideal,” said Sainz.