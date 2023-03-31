Ferrari concluded the first day of free practice in Melbourne with a second and a fifth place obtained on medium tyres, more than half a second behind the leader Fernando Alonso. Positions that tell only part of the story, given that neither a real qualifying simulation nor the race pace has been tested.

The two Ferrari drivers had actually put into practice the idea of ​​also trying the soft tyre, but the arrival of a few drops of water, as well as the FIA’s decision to disable the DRS, suggested avoiding taking risks useless.

Although the times recorded today are not very indicative of the actual values ​​on the track, given the first interrupted session dedicated to set-up work and an afternoon session interrupted by the arrival of rain, the Prancing Horse riders nonetheless underlined that they saw some positive signal.

The team conducted several setup tests to continue exploring the car’s (unexpressed) potential, while still allowing the drivers to gain confidence with the walls and the mix of corners of Albert Park, testing the dry-weather compounds brought by Pirelli, as well as the intermediate ones.

“I think we have to wait until tomorrow to get confirmation [dei miglioramenti], because obviously free practice is free practice. We used the first session to try very different things on the car, to understand if we can find better performance from the package we have now”, explained Sainz at the end of the second free practice session, who wanted to underline the small steps forward from part of the team in understanding the car.

“They seem to be understanding the car better, finding a couple of things that can come in handy for the future, but until we put them into practice on a real qualifying lap, we won’t know.”

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The hope is that this better understanding of the car can help us take a step forward, particularly on Sunday, which has proven to be one of the SF-23’s most significant weaknesses. According to the Spaniard, in fact, at the moment the car’s potential allows it to fight in qualifying with Aston Martin and Mercedes, while over the long distance there is still something missing.

“I think we’ll be on their level in qualifying, but in the race we might even think we’re a step behind [rispetto a loro] as we were in Jeddah. But with the steps we’re planning, with the things we’ve tried this weekend, we hope the situation can improve.”

Although there is still a lack of data to get a clear idea, Sainz outlined the goal of the weekend to fight for the podium, or at most to be able to position himself with both cars in the top five: “[Stiamo facendo] Small steps. Until the big update package arrives, we try to take small steps and optimize what we have. We know it’s not enough to fight for the win, but maybe we can fight for the top three or top five.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

In the afternoon, those few minutes before the rain arrived created a lot of confusion, with all the drivers on track to test the set-up modifications. This caused a lot of traffic, so much so that many drivers had to abort their fast laps, including Sainz himself. According to the Madrilenian, this also seems to be linked to the window required for the tires to work, which is difficult to achieve with a single preparation lap on such a slippery asphalt.

“Everyone seemed to struggle today. It’s probably something related to the track, to the type of asphalt, which doesn’t give us particular confidence to push in the first lap, so [noi piloti] let’s do a preparation lap, a passage to cool the tires, another hard lap, all together”.

“This means everyone is on the track at the same time, it’s full of traffic, but in qualifying we should all be in phase with each other, so let’s hope the situation can be better.”