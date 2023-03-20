The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix ended with sad sixth and seventh place for the two Ferraris, more than half a minute away from the two Red Bulls despite being neutralized after twenty laps. A disappointing day, above all because the Reds weren’t able to keep up with the Milton Keynes car, as expected on the eve, but also because it also struggled against Aston Martin and Mercedes.

On a circuit where on the eve the team expected to fight for the podium, the team from Maranello proved to be fourth strength on the race pace. Undoubtedly, being caught in traffic in the first stint didn’t help, especially for Carlos Sainz, who got stuck behind Lance Stroll despite appearing to have something more in terms of pace than the Canadian.

But the moment he entered the dirty air, the Spaniard began to struggle, having to manage the tires until he was able to close towards the end of the stint, intelligently pushing the Aston Martin to cover by anticipating the stop. A well-planned move, which allowed the Ferrari standard-bearer to push into clean air and complete the overcut.

The entry of the Safety Car was certainly not favorable to the duo in red, who had just stopped just to complete the long-distance overtaking on Stroll, which was then substantially nullified by the fact that the Canadian had been forced to retire due to a technical problem.

“It undoubtedly didn’t come at the right time, as we were out to complete the overcut on Stroll, starting to show some of our true pace after struggling hard in the dirty air behind Stroll. But honestly, I don’t think the result would have changed that much because in our last stint on the hardcore we weren’t where we wanted to be [in termini di passo], we still have more degradation than Mercedes and Aston Martin. And we also lack a bit of pace,” Sainz commented in interviews, underlining the difficulties encountered by the team.

On the eve, the Ferrarista had made no secret of having important expectations for this appointment. Although Red Bull seemed unattainable, the goal was to aim for the podium, confirming itself as second force ahead of Aston Martin and Mercedes.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

But the last stint on hard tyres, with no real degradation problems given the nature of the track and the solidity of the harder compound, clearly highlighted the weak points of the SF-23, which was unable to keep up of rivals.

“I’m a bit surprised, because before the start of the weekend and after Friday we thought we had a chance to be second strength here in Jeddah, but our latest stint on the hard tire shows that we have a lot to do. We have some weaknesses in the race and we have to wait for the updates to see if we can improve those weaknesses,” added the Spaniard.

“It’s not just Bahrain. I think this is, unfortunately, the key to understanding the situation. We are not where we would like to be in terms of race pace, in terms of balance, we are struggling. We heat tires in clean air, imagine yourself in dirty air [seguendo un’altra vettura]. We know exactly what our weaknesses are and that’s good, but now we can’t do magic to bring the updates early, but I know the team is doing their best to bring them and this will help us improve our race pace.”

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, makes a pit stop Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Compared to the F1-75, the SF-23 does not seem to have guaranteed that extra leap in performance expected from the new car, something Ferrari is aware of and will try to fix with the new updates.

Furthermore, since the Sakhir test, the two Prancing Horse standard bearers have continued to underline that the car on the track has the same numbers as in the wind tunnel, to underline that it is not a question of correlation between reality on the track and the virtual one .

“We know, we also noticed it in Bahrain [che la vettura è più lenta del passato]. The fact is that the car mirrors the wind tunnel numbers exactly. We know where the weaknesses are and where to develop it, we just need time, because from what we saw in Bahrain and here, we can’t continue like this and bring the updates tomorrow.”

Read also:

“But I’m optimistic that this team can bring them into the first part of the season and that can change our championship.”

“We know more or less when the updates will arrive. I can’t say now clearly, because it would not be the correct thing for me to do for the team, but we know when they will arrive and what the objectives are, they should help. We know what our weaknesses are. Honestly, in the last stint on the hard one I was pushing, even Charles behind me, but we couldn’t keep up. And this is the real picture,” Sainz later explained.