It wasn’t an easy Grand Prix for Ferrari, which had to settle for a ninth and a tenth place, a haul that the Maranello team clearly cannot satisfy. Carlos Sainz, who had lost the start from the third row, immediately lost a position at the start, being overtaken by a George Russell ready to exploit the advantage given by the soft to attack the Spaniard and worry Charles Leclerc.

At that point Sainz remained somewhat in limbo between the two Mercedes: on the one hand unable to attack a Russell who seemed to have the pace to attack the Monegasque as well, on the other with an eye in the mirrors to check Lewis’s comeback Hamilton. In fact, after a more prudent first part of the opening stint to manage the tires, the Englishman started to close the gap, until he was back under a second and a half.

Unlike his teammate, who was among the first to stop, Sainz tried to extend the stint by a few laps, taking advantage of a medium tire that seemed to hold up well and show a certain consistency on the other single-seaters as well. With Hamilton ever closer, Ferrari chose to recall the Spaniard at the end of lap twenty-six to fit hard tires with which to get to the end.

“I think we expected Mercedes to be quicker, which actually happened. We didn’t expect McLaren to be quicker, but they were. In general we weren’t very strong today. There was a lot of wind, the car was difficult to drive, it was difficult to find consistency. I think I was having a good race anyway, we tried to stretch with the medium, then mounting the hard”, said the Ferrarista.

Unfortunately, however, the tables turned completely a few laps later. The entry of the Safety Car due to a technical problem on Kevin Magnussen’s car in fact arrived at the worst moment, also giving those who hadn’t stopped yet like Hamiton and Alonso the possibility of making their stop, losing less time in the pit lane .

The choice fell on keeping the hard, which clearly didn’t pay, making him succumb to those who, instead, had opted for the soft or medium, including his teammate. In fact, in an attempt to defend himself from Sergio Perez, the Spaniard went wide at the last chicane, being slipped in sequence by both Alex Albon in the Williams and Charles Leclerc braking for turn four.

“But the Safety Car then came at the worst moment for me because I didn’t have any other tyres. Stopping would have meant finishing in tenth position, not stopping in sixth position but with the risk of losing positions. We tried to stay out, it worked for three or four laps, but Perez would have passed us anyway.”

“I tried to hold the position, but I was on the fresh hard against medium and soft tyre. I think I did a good job of staying ahead until Red Bull passed us on the soft. Then I went onto the dirt and lost time,” added the Spaniard.

“It was a 50-50 decision today because I didn’t know what to do, so I let the team decide. I preferred to be in tenth position with the soft, but finding myself against cars that have the same compounds, and we wouldn’t have had a delta to pass, or a sixth position trying to hold on with the hard tyres? We took the riskier choice, hard, but I almost made it work. That’s how it went.”

This brought him up to the tenth final place, which he clearly cannot leave on the Spaniard’s face, in a race where, however, the Reds proved to be inferior to McLaren and, albeit to a lesser extent, to Mercedes. The focus now is to focus on updates to improve the car’s weaknesses.

“I think it’s very difficult to predict the values ​​on the pitch. A good thing for F1, but not for us, because we depend on many factors such as wind, track layout, temperatures. In some races we will be as strong as in Canada or Austria, while in others it will be like Silverstone where we will not be as strong. We need to focus on updates, fix the areas where we have gaps and keep making progress without thinking about others.”