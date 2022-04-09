An unfortunate series of events literally shattered the legitimate thoughts and ambitions of fighting for pole position at the Australian Grand Prix of Carlos Sainz Jr.

The Ferrari driver, who immediately proved fast from the first free practice session, did not go beyond ninth place in qualifying due to two events that ruined his official tests and deprived Ferrari of a potential all-red front row.

First the red flag triggered by Fernando Alonso’s accident in Q3 which, for a few moments, deprived him of a lap that would have been very good. Thus began the Q3 of Madrid, or with one of the two attempts burned by a failure that blocked the gearbox of the Alpine number 14.

“Today I was certainly fighting for pole, as in other races. But in Q3 I took the red flag just as I was finishing the lap. And I didn’t manage to have a valid lap,” said Sainz at the end of qualifying.

To complete the work, then, there was a problem with the engine starter. This made the team waste a few minutes to re-ignite the Ferrari V6 and it cost Carlos a couple of laps, the ones needed to warm up the tires.

The F1-75 has the defect – when compared to the Red Bul RB18 – of warming up the tires less quickly, while managing them better in the race. That’s why Sainz would have needed a couple of laps which he didn’t have. In his last attempt he shot with a set of Soft not in the right window of use and thus risked crashing in a couple of occasions.

“On the second attempt, I had a problem with the car’s engine starter,” explained the Spaniard from Ferrari. “It didn’t turn on. I’m angry, because we shouldn’t have these problems with the starter. It was just a disaster.”

“We are back on track 2-3 minutes late, and for our car it’s not good, because we have problems warming up the tires.”

Read also:

“I was only able to do one preparation lap and the one I did had cold tires. And at that point I almost crashed 2 or 3 times. And everything that could happen in Q3 happened, I couldn’t even do it. a clean ride “.

“Now we are in ninth position, while I could have been in the front row and fought for the victory. You can imagine the anger I have inside me at the moment. Tomorrow I will be aggressive, I will try to recover even though I know that we will not have the performance advantage that I have. we had in Bahrain and Jeddah “, finished Carlos.