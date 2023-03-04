The way it was yesterday, with the 14th fastest time of the day, the glass should be half full for Carlos Sainz after finishing fourth in qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix. Indeed, the positive thing is that he has regained the feeling with his Ferrari that he had lost after the tests, even if the Spaniard did not hide even a hint of disappointment, underlining that after last week’s tests he would have expected even a little something more.

“After the tests I was hoping to be able to do something more, but yesterday was such a difficult day that in the end today I was still finding my feeling again. Let’s say that despite being behind yesterday, today I arrived at a more decent level, but after the test I would have expected something more,” said Sainz to the microphones of Sky Sport F1 HD.

As regards expectations for tomorrow’s race, the Ferrari driver seems to have very clear ideas on which factor will dominate, namely tire management. Probably the SF-23 still needs a little work on this front, but the son of art does not want to hear about it to give up immediately for defeat.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“What will make the difference tomorrow will be tire degradation. This is a complicated track from this point of view and we also know that it’s not one of our strong points. But we’re here to race, so we’ll give it our all. also with strategy. Aston Martin will be strong, but I hope we will be strong too and that we can bounce back.”

Sakhir’s is a starting grid that we could define as stimulating for Carlos, because in front of him is Charles Leclerc’s twin Red and immediately behind his friend Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin. Realistically, he knows the battle will be with them, because Red Bull seems to have more of the competition going into the race.

“It’s fun to fight with them. Qualifying today was very tight, with eight cars more or less all at the same level. To finish third and fourth means that the team did a good job. We know that Red Bull maybe in the race it’s a step forward, but we’ll be there with the others,” he concluded.