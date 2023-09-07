The porpoising debate, when riders and Team Principals complained of physical pain and safety problems due to excessive bouncing, now seems a distant memory. The phenomenon has drastically decreased in 2023, but the ground effect Formula 1 cars continue to be extremely stiff on the suspension. The more the surface is kept at a constant height from the ground, the more the aerodynamic performance improves. However, all this increases the vibrations transmitted to the pilots, with Sainz launching an appeal in view of 2026.

Differing opinions

“These cars are very hard on the driver”, the reflection of Carlos Sainz. “Their high stiffness is not ideal for our backs and shoulders. These Formula 1 find performance the stiffer you can turn. I would consider this situation. In recent years many have begun to have back problems”. The Spanish driver invites the FIA ​​and Formula 1 to review this aspect in 2026, the year in which the new aerodynamic and chassis regulations will make their debut.

Yet, not everyone shares Carlos Sainz’s concerns, starting with Valtteri Bottas: “My back was already destroyed in 2015, so I guess I’m used to it. In any case we will always look for performance rather than comfort. Teams wouldn’t ride with softer suspension if that meant going slower.” The problem doesn’t seem to even touch Charles Leclerc: “I’ve never been sensitive to this aspect. Porpoising didn’t bother me either, I don’t know why.” The problems raised by Sainz, however, find a confirmation in Lando Norris: “I struggled a lot with my back. I tried different seats and intensified the training to strengthen it, i had several problems. I talked about it with Sainz, he was probably referring to me ”.

Overtaking theme

However, the stiffness of the cars is not the only problem in view of 2026 according to Carlos Sainz. In fact, the Ferrari driver believes that chasing another car is becoming increasingly difficult, with the risk of returning to pre-2022 levels: “These cars are starting to get worse in the race. The benefit we felt in the first year in overtaking opportunities is already fading. We’re kind of going back to 2020 or 2021. In 2022 we took a positive step forward for Formula 1, making it more beautiful in terms of overtaking and closeness of pursuits. However, this year it is already getting worse and will continue to do so in 2024 and 2025”.