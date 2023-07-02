The weekend of the Austrian Grand Prix smiled at Ferrari, which concluded its round at Spielberg with a double podium between the one conquered in the sprint by Carlos Sainz and the one obtained by Charles Leclerc in today’s race. However, despite the fact that the Spaniard was the author of a good race both in terms of pace and actions on the track, with lots of overtaking and some good defenses, the final classification does not reflect the potential shown today.

In fact, in the first laps, Sainz seemed to have a better pace than his teammate, as he had also hinted on the radio. However, the team’s refusal to allow the Madrid-born the opportunity to attack Leclerc to focus exclusively on increasing the gap to the competition put him in a particular situation, which he paid for especially when it was announced that the Virtual Safety Car would enter.

In any case, a choice agreed with the team before the race: “Before the race we had agreed to work as a team in the first stint to open the gap to the cars behind. So we didn’t want to fight. I followed the plan even though I had quite a bit of pace and felt comfortable enough and could probably have passed it [Leclerc]. It’s a pity that after doing all this teamwork a pit stop came and compromised the race,” said Sainz.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Unfortunately for the two Prancing Horse drivers, the communication arrived just when they were already going through turn nine, making it impossible to return to the pits: “By the time the Virtual Safety Car warning appeared on my dash, I was already halfway through the turn 9 and I wasn’t getting ready to rejoin so it was the right choice to stay out. But was it the right choice to come back when the Virtual Safety Car was running out? We will have to analyze”.

This meant that the two riders of the Reds were forced to return one lap after the others, with the Spaniard also finding himself in the position of having to slow down to create the gap necessary to not remain stationary on the pitch waiting for Leclerc to complete his pit stop. A lap that the Spaniard paid dearly for, finishing behind Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton, who had instead managed to stop already on the lap in which the Virtual Safety Car was announced.

Since his tires were still in good condition, Sainz had suggested staying on track and avoiding the stop: “The Virtual Safety Car was coming to an end, I think it would have made sense, because clearly I would have been penalized by it. I think I lost six or seven seconds, plus three positions that I had to make up using the tyres, then track limits added. After the first pit stop my race was compromised, a shame considering the good pace shown”.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

His race was further compromised by a five-second penalty for repeatedly exceeding the track limits, which was later served at the second pit stop: “We can’t see the white line from inside the car. Maybe I’m very short [come posizione nell’abitacolo]. I was also going over the limit while pushing hard to make up for time lost at the pit stop as I passed Hamilton, Norris, Perez.”

“Clearly the end result is frustrating, we had an excellent pace on average. I think I was also doing a good team job, but I wasn’t rewarded with a good result. I went very well today, I was very fast, I made a lot of overtaking, I defended well, but in the end, fourth position is not what I want”.

Beyond the fourth final position, Sainz said he was however very satisfied with the pace shown today, both from a personal point of view and the performance of the car, enough to define it as his best weekend in this first part of the season: “Yes [è stato il mio miglior weekend] if you take into account yesterday’s qualifying, yesterday’s wet race, today’s first stint pace, second stint pace and other aspects. I am very happy with the performance of the car this weekend, also with my feeling with the car. I also feel like I’m in a good moment, both from a performance point of view and from an understanding of the car, how to drive it in the race. As mentioned, a pity not having been able to maximize the result”, added the Spaniard.