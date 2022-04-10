Carlos Sainz Jr.’s Australian Grand Prix lasted less than three laps, ending in gravel at turn 10 in a desperate comeback attempt.

Starting from the ninth place of the grid after a difficult Qualifying, the Spaniard suffered from the first meters of this third event of the 2022 Formula 1 season, thanks to the choice to mount the hard Pirelli tire which – unlike his rivals – had yet to go to temperature and was used to manage a longer stint.

Down 14 ° after a few corners, the Ferrari driver tried to forcefully put those in front of him at the corner 9, but arriving long he slipped on the grass and the spin led him to plant himself irremediably in the escape route, thus putting an end to the its run.

Among other things, just before the green light, the Spaniard was forced to change the steering wheel of his F1-75, noting that some things did not work properly.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

“We had similar problems on Saturday, some switches weren’t working and so I changed the steering wheel a minute before the start,” explains Sainz.

“Unfortunately the second wheel was not well configured for the start and I had the wrong torque mapping setting, in addition to the anti-stall.”

The start was not the best for the aforementioned reasons, but the Maranello standard bearer does not hide and even admits his faults.

“Because of the hard tires I lost positions and then in the haste of wanting to get back to the center of the group I made a mistake. It’s my fault and I admit, I have to be hard on myself.”

“Obviously we are still learning about these tires and clearly the tough one this weekend was very difficult to manage in the opening laps when I should have pushed.”

“I started doing it, but I shouldn’t have. It’s easy to say now, but it would have been better to be patient anyway. But at the same time we weren’t perfect as a team. We had a lot of problems, between anti-stall and qualifying. that put pressure on “.