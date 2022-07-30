The joy did not last long, with the liberating scream thrown back in my throat. Carlos Sainz Jr. tasted for a few moments the pleasure of starting in front of everyone at the 2022 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, but George Russell denied him everything.

An unexpected, surprising ride that left everyone amazed. Sainz included. So Carlos had to bow to a George Russell masterpiece, which

