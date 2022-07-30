The joy did not last long, with the liberating scream thrown back in my throat. Carlos Sainz Jr. tasted for a few moments the pleasure of starting in front of everyone at the 2022 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, but George Russell denied him everything.
An unexpected, surprising ride that left everyone amazed. Sainz included. So Carlos had to bow to a George Russell masterpiece, which … Continue reading
#Sainz #Pole #blurred #sector #step
Piqué not only lives a drama with Shakira: the other crisis is in Barcelona
Very critical is the news of the Catalan soccer player Gerard Piqué, who not only faces the process of separation...
Leave a Reply