The actual retirement came late in the race, but Carlos Sainz’s race lasted a few hundred meters at Spa-Francorchamps. The Ferrari driver got off to a good start from the second row and tried to pass Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes in the first corner.

Behind him, however, Oscar Piastri looked for a more internal line, triggering a contact that brought the Australian of McLaren to an immediate stop, but which created a rather large damage to the belly and the bottom of the Spaniard’s SF-23 , who tried to continue, but found himself at the back of the group very quickly.

The stewards considered that what happened was a racing incident, but according to the Ferrari driver, the McLaren rookie paid somewhat for his inexperience, given that this type of accident occurred quite often at the start of the Belgian Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“I didn’t get off to a bad start and tried to overtake Hamilton at the first corner. When I got to the tightrope I had already passed him and I felt Piastri hit. Let’s say it’s a mistake of inexperience: in the last 7-8 years all those who try going inside turn 1 like this, they create an accident, but I don’t want to blame them too much because it’s a racing accident. It was my turn and that’s how it went,” Sainz told Sky Sport F1.

When asked later why he and the team waited so long to decide to withdraw the car from the race, he explained: “We continued in case there was a red flag, which could allow us to repair the car “With the rain coming, there was this opportunity. It’s a shame and it obviously bothers me a lot not to have been in the fight today, because our car was strong,” concluded the Spanish son of art.