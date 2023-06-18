The penalty was in the air, but in the late Italian night it arrived on time and for Ferrari it was raining in the wet. Carlos Sainz Jr. was penalized for having hindered Pierre Gasly during Q1 of the Canadian Grand Prix Qualifying.

The stewards, who this weekend are Garry Connelly, Mathieu Remmerie, Marcel Demers and Enrique Bernoldi, after having listened to Sainz, Gasly and the representatives of their respective teams (Ferrari and Alpine), and having studied in depth the images, times and evidence provided by the camera car of the two single-seaters, inflicted 3 grid positions on the Madrid-born Ferrari driver to be served in the first Formula 1 race in which he will take part.

This means that, barring sensational twists, tomorrow Sainz will not start from eighth place on the grid, obtained at the end of Qualifying, but from 11th in the grid.

Thanks to this sanction, Oscar Piastri moves from ninth to eighth on the starting grid for tomorrow’s grand prix. Alexander Albon, on the other hand, will pass from tenth to ninth. Charles Leclerc will also benefit from this decision by the stewards: the Monegasque, eliminated in Q2 due to a series of errors attributable to himself and to the team, will go from 11th place to tenth, thus recovering one row.

For Ferrari, on the other hand, this is another bad news, because it makes the already bad result of this Canadian afternoon even more disappointing. Now both Ferraris will have to put together an important comeback not so much to get into the points, but to grab those positions which, after the promising free practice on Friday, seemed well within their reach.

Returning to the sanction imposed on Sainz, the stewards deemed Carlos’ impedance against Pierre Gasly unnecessary. Therefore penalized with 3 positions on the grid. Sainz said he was surprised when Yuki Tsunoda’s AlphaTauri overtook him at Turn 13. For this reason, the Madrilenian accelerated late to start his fastest lap.

Gasly, for his part, said that Sainz could have accelerated much earlier than when and where he did it. Telemetry has shown how the speeds of the Ferrari number 55 and the Alpine number 10 were extremely different and, although Sainz may have really been surprised by Tsunoda, he was still the author of an unnecessary impediment against Gasly.