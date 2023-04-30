If Charles Leclerc gave Ferrari the first two podiums of the season, Carlos Sainz Jr. faced one of the most complex weekends in terms of performance and, in the end, also in terms of results.

The Madrid native in fact closed the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in fifth place, preceded by the Red Bulls of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen, by his teammate Leclerc and by Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin.

It is precisely the initial duel with his compatriot that was the most intense moment of Carlos’ race: at the start, perhaps to avoid touching Leclerc, he lost his lucidity and Alonso took advantage of it, entering and climbing to fourth place.

From that moment on, the positions at the foot of the podium – at least for Alonso and Sainz – did not change until the end of the race.

“At the start I tried not to hit Charles”, Sainz immediately said at the end of the race to the microphones of Sky Sport. “I braked earlier than usual so as not to lose the load and not end up wide. At that point Fernando overtook me well, cleanly and he did well. I defended well against him yesterday, today he was good at making that overtake “.

Furthermore, Sainz did not seek excuses, stating that it would not have been possible for him to keep Alonso behind him for the whole match. The number 14 AMR23, that of Alonso, showed that it had a better pace than Carlos’ Ferrari throughout the 51 scheduled laps.

“We often cross paths with Charles, but it’s the races. We have a similar pace, we’re often close, and we’ll often have a lot of fights this year. But I don’t think anything would have changed if he had been in front, because we saw that he had much more step of me”.