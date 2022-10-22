With Charles Leclerc’s ten-place penalty for replacing the engine and turbo, it was Carlos Sainz’s job to take pole position in the United States GP. The Spaniard did not disappoint expectations and hit an amazing 1’34 “356 on soft tires that led him to his third start at the pole of the season, catching Ferrari’s 12th, equaling the Cavallino record that dates back to 2004.

In Austin we saw a very competitive Ferrari in the flying lap which, evidently, no longer fears the reliability problems of the power unit 066/7 after the FIA ​​allowed the engineers to work on duration. The F1-75 confirmed to be the best car in qualifying by placing Charles Leclerc in second position 65 thousandths of a second behind his teammate.

The Monegasque will be called to line up in 12th position by virtue of the penalty due to the change of engine. He will have to set his race on Sergio Perez who will start eighth: the Mexican finished fourth in qualifying, but due to the penalties (five positions on the grid) he can benefit from four positions ahead of the grid in the race.

In the front row next to Sainz’s Ferrari will be Max Verstappen: the Dutchman did not impress in the flying lap due to the difficulty of getting the tires up to temperature. Milton Keynes’s team was struck by the news of the passing of Dietrich Mateschitz, the founder of Red Bull who died aged 78 after a painful illness.

In the second row the two Mercedes emerge: Lewis Hamilton is third ahead of George Russell: the W13s leave half a second to the reds, a sign that the package of technical updates has made the silver arrows make a leap, but it was not enough. We know that the cars of the Star perform better in the race than in qualifying so they can be a threat if something happens up front.

Lance Stroll, seventh on the track, earns two squares at the start with Aston Martin who hopes to earn valuable points in the challenge for sixth place in the Constructors with Alfa Romeo. The “Biscione” is seventh with Valtteri Bottas, a sign that the changes brought to the C42 have allowed the team from Hinwil to take an important step forward.

Lando Norris with McLaren is ninth and benefits from relegations that have also affected Fernando Alonso forced to 14th place, while on the road he had deservedly conquered the ninth place.

Excellent performance by Alexander Albon who places Williams in 11th position just three cents from Q3: the Anglo-Thai has pulled out all the potential from the FW44 and has nothing to reproach, given that in the game of penalties he will be able to go back up to ninth place on the grid, while he disappointed Sebastian Vettel. The German in free practice has always been in the top 10 and, on the other hand, the four-time German champion has not been able to exploit the potential of the AMR22 which seemed competitive in this season finale. Not bad because Seb goes back to the fifth row with the revision of the grid.

The two AlphaTauri did not impress in Austin, revealing little grip: Pierre Gasly is only 13th in the only timed run of Q2, because on his first attempt he reached turn 1 with blocked wheels due to a problem in the braking distribution. Yuki Tsunoda, on the other hand, slipped to 15th place because his performance that would have taken him to Q3 due to a track limit was canceled. It did not go better in Guanyu Zhou with Alfa Romeo: the Chinese climbed up to the ninth time, but the Asian was cut off by a millimeter track limit at turn 12. The FIA ​​sensor takes no prisoners and Guanyu is out.

Kevin Magnussen does not come out of Q1 for 17 thousandths of a second with the Haas: the Dane does not find a clean lap, while Mick Schumacher runs into a spin in his last run, so the German closes in 19th place ahead of Nicholas Latifi’s Williams who is starting its F1 exit process scheduled for the end of the season.

But the victims of the session are Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon, two protagonists who should be in battle for the fourth Constructors place. The Australian is literally lost with McLaren and has to settle for 17th position, ahead of the Frenchman who was surprised by the exclusion with the A522: Esteban, among other things, had the most advanced car with a modified Ferrari-style bottom. Something went wrong as expected, but for these two riders the US GP could not have started in the worst way.