2019, 2022 and 2023. Three editions, three consecutive pole positions by Ferrari. This year too, the Cavallino team has put its signature on the first place in Singapore, but not with Charles Leclerc, author of pole on the previous two occasions, but with Carlos Sainz.

As in Monza, the Spaniard recorded the best time of the session, conquering a pole position which puts him in an excellent position also from a strategic point of view in view of the race. After a first attempt which ended with a large advantage of over two and a half tenths, in the second run the margins narrowed, reaching the final 72 thousandths which ensured him pole position.

At his side there will not be the other SF-23 of his teammate, which despite itself was the protagonist of a flaw in the last sector, thanks to an episode of oversteer exiting the chicane: in the front row, in fact, there will be George Russell, capable to snatch second place from Leclerc right in the final stages of qualifying.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar

An extremely positive weekend so far for Sainz who, exactly like a week ago in Italy, found himself at ease with the single-seater from the first free practice session, consistently placing in the top positions.

“Yes, a bit like in Monza, I started to feel confidence in the car from FP1 and put the pieces together in Q3, just focusing on not making any mistakes on that lap. Maintaining cleanliness here in Singapore usually pays off. It was a somewhat eventful session for everyone, but we maintained our concentration, did a good lap at the end and obtained another pole position”, said the Madrid native, underlining that what made the difference was the cleanliness of the driving, recording however, the record in the first and third sectors. In particular, in the third half he was the only one to have dropped below 25.8.

On a track with characteristics more congenial to the SF-23, given the numerous slow corners, to which are added many traction areas and rather short extensions, the Spaniard did not miss the opportunity to achieve another pole. “I think it’s the story, a bit of our year. We have a very good car on certain tracks and in certain conditions, like on a lap, and in this kind of short corners and quick changes of direction, our car seems to be very good.”

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“This weekend too, a bit like in Monza. We know our weak point is always race pace and that’s where we always pay the price, but I think the team has done a great job over the last two weekends to understand the package, understand the car. And I believe we are making progress, taking into account that this circuit has always suited Ferrari well.”

“The race pace is a bit of a question mark. It’s not like on Fridays where you can learn a lot. But yes, usually Mercedes is a little bit faster than us on race day, they have a different strategy with the tires which we will have to keep an eye on. But if I focus on my race, putting together a good first stint and a good stint on the hards, I think we can still aim for victory.”

If Ferrari starts from pole, on the other side of the fence there is a Red Bull out with both cars in Q2, which gives the Ferrari driver the chance to interrupt the dominance of the Milton Keynes team over the course. of this season: “It’s a fantastic feeling. And that’s the goal. I mean, try to win tomorrow. We will give our best like I did in Monza and hope that tomorrow will be enough.”