After the farewell of David Sanchez announced a few weeks ago in the direction of McLaren, on the eve of the weekend in Azerbaijan the confirmation of Laurent Mekies’ move to AlphaTauri arrived, where he will take over the management of the team. However, at the moment a precise date has not yet arrived because there are still contractual issues to be resolved between Ferrari and the French engineer, who is regularly on the track with the Prancing Horse colors this weekend.

Both the Team Principal and the riders of the Reds underlined Mekies’ qualities, emphasizing that in the span of a working career there are opportunities that must be seized, just like the one that has arrived at the transalpine’s table.

“[Mekies] He is a fantastic person, a very strong figure. He’s taking a step forward in his career and I can’t help but be happy for him. When you are offered such an important role, I believe you have to accept it,” said Sainz regarding the future farewell of the Ferrari sporting director, a role he held for five seasons.

Despite the excellent farewells of recent months, which add up to those of characters involved behind the scenes, Carlos Sainz has confidence for the future, because he knows that personnel are arriving to replace those who, instead, left the Scuderia as part of the restructuring of the team.

“We’re also hiring staff too, it’s not like we’re just losing [persone]. We are doing our best to restructure the team to make it stronger. I’m sure there will be people coming in to make up for the last few losses we’ve had. It’s just that sometimes losses happen faster than the time it takes to successfully hire new people.”

“But I’m confident about Fred’s approach [Vasseur]the management and the way some things are managed, because I also see good things coming”, added the Spaniard.

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Returning to the track, a new format is planned for the weekend which includes two qualifying sessions for the two races, the sprint and the “classic” one of three hundred kilometres. A format that will require even more commitment from teams and drivers, who will have to be good at quickly gaining confidence in the car given the limited time available to adjust the set-up.

“I think the format is different from last year, a slightly different approach will be needed, but we are here to race and to be competitive.”

“Saturday qualifying will be complicated, especially waking up in the morning and going directly to Q1. I’ll have to do a nice warm up, maybe a cold shower in order to be really ready,” said Sainz jokingly.

“After qualifying there will be the sprint. It will be exciting, more action laps over the weekend. It will certainly be more difficult mentally and physically for us riders, but if it makes the fans and the media happy and if we make the product better, then we will do it”.

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The three-week stop after the Australian Grand Prix proved useful for analyzing the data and the changes that had been made prior to the Melbourne weekend, for which a slightly different approach was taken in terms of set-ups. Sainz is convinced that those changes have had their effect, helping the SF-23 perform better in the race, a sore point for the Prancing Horse at the start of the season.

“After these three weeks we know our car better, we were able to do some good analyses, we know the direction in which to go in the future for our development programme. Identifying the weaknesses of our car was the primary objective, then understanding the strengths of our rivals, in this case Red Bull. We are doing our best to be able to duel them as quickly as possible.”

“The chances for this weekend should be similar to what we had in Australia. In Melbourne we took a slightly different direction regarding the set-up, something that seems to have worked, we were quite fast in the race. Let’s hope we can go in that direction and be more competitive this weekend,” added the Madrilenian.