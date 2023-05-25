After waiting a few weeks, Formula 1 is ready to get back on track on the track where every driver dreams of winning, Monte Carlo. A historic track, with a unique charm, on which Carlos Sainz managed to conquer two consecutive podiums in 2021 and 2022, both with the Ferrari colors.

The start of this season did not bring as many satisfactions for the Cavallino team which, after five races, can only boast a podium on its scoreboard thanks to Charles Leclerc’s third place in Baku. A meager haul that Ferrari hopes to overturn over the course of this weekend, for which both drivers have expressed a certain positivity, aware that the SF-23 has shown good qualities in the slower stretches from Melbourne onwards, when set-up changes.

An aspect that recurred above all in Azerbaijan, an issue with a central role in the conquest of the double pole position, and in Miami, even though neither of the two standard-bearers was then able to materialize on the flying lap. Many consider Aston Martin and Ferrari to be among the possible protagonists of the weekend and Fernando Alonso also did not hide his desire to leave Monaco triumphant.

Carlos Sainz on the podium last season Photo by: Ferrari

“I think Monaco has always been a positive race for us in the past. Last year we were very strong, the year before, in 2021, with a relatively weak car, we managed to get pole and fight for pole here. So I think we have a great opportunity,” explained Carlos Sainz on the eve of one of the most anticipated appointments of the year.

A lot of positivity, above all bearing in mind Charles Leclerc’s special feeling with his home track, which collides with doubts about the possibility of the single-seater of the Maranello team to emerge victorious on the narrow streets of the Principality, above all because in the first rounds the SF-23 it hadn’t proved to be particularly competitive in the slower stretches, having to ride with stiffer set-ups. Furthermore, there is always the unknown Red Bull, which has proved to be competitive everywhere and which, up to now, has often ridden with less loaded set-ups than its rivals and which enhance stability at speed, a theme which has underlined also Mike Krack, Team Principal of Aston Martin.

“But at the same time I also think Red Bull are the favorites wherever we go because they have no weaknesses. And they will definitely be the team to beat,” Sainz himself added.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

On a track like Monte Carlo, a fundamental element is represented by confidence in the car, an aspect which, for example, Sainz lacked in the entire weekend of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Nonetheless, the Spaniard is certain that his feeling with the single-seater has improved, even if there are some aspects that can always alter the sensations behind the wheel.

“On average, yes,” replied the Madrilenian when asked if he had found a good feeling with the car.

“Obviously there was that weekend off in Baku, but the rest of the weekends I was much more careful. I know what the car needs. I think this year we are more dealing with the understanding and unpredictability of the car, rather than the lack of feeling or something like that,” added Sainz, who remarked on the unpredictability behind the wheel that has become a hallmark. of the SF-23.

“It’s just one session, you are in tune with the car. And then the next session, for some reason, something is wrong, the wind picks up, the track temperature rises and you’re not there anymore. And this also affects the race a lot, more than with new tyres, the soft ones, the low fuel, and it’s something we’re trying to understand. But I feel that this year, practically every weekend since FP1, I have always had a good time with the car and this is a good step forward. And it’s a shame the car isn’t as competitive as it was last year.”