A mockery at the most inappropriate time possible. Carlos Sainz closed the qualifying sessions of the Italian Grand Prix on the Monza track, in fifth place after having given the impression of being able to do more in terms of results, especially after what was seen in Q1 first and then Q2.

Sainz, for all the official tests, was very competitive in the first sector, but then paid dearly for understeer in the second and third sectors. The first 6 cars proved to be very close, so nothing is lost for tomorrow.

“On a personal level, what penalised me was the drop in temperature in Q3,” a disappointed Sainz told Sky Sport.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, in the pit lane Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“I was losing a lot when I was running the front tyres in the second and third sectors. Compared to Q1 and Q2 I was losing a lot in the fast corners and it cost me a lot.”

A Ferrari with two faces on the track, but one that gives Sainz confidence considering the laughable gap from McLaren and George Russell’s Mercedes.

“I was very happy with the first sector and we added more front wing to try to do better in the second and third sectors in the fast corners, but the front wasn’t working and I think the drop in temperatures made us lose that tenth that we were missing. But we were in the fight.”