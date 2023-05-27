Ferrari’s Monaco Grand Prix on Friday saw Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz work hard, trying all the compounds available, thinking above all of tomorrow’s qualifying, a more crucial phase than ever in the Principality race.

The two Reds finished the first day in second and third position behind Max Verstappen, with the latter who managed to obtain the top position in the afternoon session after a rather complex FP1 from a set-up point of view.

However, Sainz’s Friday ended with still over fifteen minutes on the clock due to a contact with the barriers in the Piscine chicane. The Spaniard involuntarily touched the internal wall damaging the front suspension, an aspect which made it impossible for him to avoid the barriers placed at the exit from the change of direction.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The Cavallino rider didn’t make any drama about the contact with the guard-rail, defining it as a typical error of judgment on a narrow and complex track like the Principality, rather looking at the glass half full: “It was a light contact, I touched the inside wall at turn 16. Typical Monaco miscalculation. A shame because I forced the mechanics to work longer today, but in terms of confidence and lap times I was competitive throughout the day.”

Sainz explained that performance and confidence seem to be in line to point to a good result, even if in view of tomorrow there is still something to try regarding the set-up of his SF-23: “I still want to try a couple of things on the set-up to try and improve, but overall I feel quite competitive,” added the Spaniard.

The Ferrari standard bearer didn’t want to go too far on the chances of actually aiming for pole position, but he didn’t hide that the hope is to be able to beat Red Bull: “I think we’re on the right track at least to fight. Red Bull are very fast, they are still leading after the first day. But we are closer than on any other track, we hope we can at least annoy them, but it will be complicated ”.