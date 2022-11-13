Limit the damage. This was the goal of Carlos Sainz jr. at the start of the Brazilian Grand Prix and the Spanish Ferrari driver succeeded in the mission despite good luck not helping him.

Starting from seventh position due to the penalty due to the replacement of the heat engine, Sainz never spared himself and managed to grab a third step of the podium which represents a breath of fresh air for a Ferrari in serious crisis against Mercedes.

Starting with medium tires, as did his team-mate Charles Leclerc, Carlos had to make an early pit in the opening stages due to a tear off that got into the air intake of the right rear brake.

Despite the heavy smoke, the Spaniard’s F1-75 Ferrari did not suffer any damage to the braking system and Sainz, thanks also to the safety car that entered the final to allow the stewards to remove Lando Norris’s McLaren, managed to overtake a Sergio Perez in a crisis of pace to get his hands on the third step of the podium.

“Overall it was a good race,” said Sainz at the end of the race. “In the early stages, however, we had a problem with the brakes which overheated and we had to stop early and switch to a 3-stop strategy which probably wasn’t the fastest.”

“From there I pushed hard. I made a nice overtaking at the end on Checo and managed to get on the third step of the podium after starting from seventh place. I believe we can be happy ”.

The brace obtained today by Mercedes unexpectedly reopens the fight for second position in the Constructors. The eight-time world champion team is now only 18 points away from Ferrari and considering the form of the two teams it would not be surprising if the overtaking arrived in Abu Dhabi.

“We are clearly on the defensive at the moment. The Mercedes today were untouchable, they were the fastest cars. I have been in good shape for some weekend and I think they are fighting for the win in Abu Dhabi as well. We will have to limit the damage ”.