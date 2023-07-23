On the eve of the Hungarian appointment, a breeze of confidence and optimism was blowing at Ferrari because, from their point of view, the Hungaroring track should have been favorable to the characteristics of the SF-23, which had often shown during the first part of the season that it can tolerate slow sections and tracks with lots of traction well.

On the contrary, however, the Ducati suffered both in qualifying and in the race. On the flying lap, the Maranello car failed to find the right balance throughout the entire lap, especially in terms of pure performance and tire temperature management. It is no coincidence that the riders said they gave their all on the flying lap, without however finding those extra tenths that would have allowed them to move further up the standings.

This is why there is more than a hint of disappointment in the Ferrari house. If in the factory the indications on the simulator were those of a competitiveness that could bring the SF-23 at least to the front row, the track instead told a different story, even in the race: “It’s what we all expected on the eve, but it’s clear that it wasn’t like that,” explained Carlos Sainz when he was reminded that, on the eve, the drivers had said that the Hungarian track could be a friendly track.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“We have to understand why and try again at Spa perhaps with a slightly different philosophy to see if we can improve.”

The Spaniard had to start from eleventh spot, but was immediately able to get behind his teammate after a few laps, taking advantage of the soft tire at the start to recover several positions. In the second stint he had the opportunity to pass in front thanks to the pit stop problem accused by Leclerc, but he was unable to impose a sufficient pace to detach the Monegasque, who then passed again in front thanks to the second early stop.

The two Ferraristi thus finished in seventh and eighth place, a result that Sainz indicates as in line with the true value of this SF-23: “I think we finished exactly where our potential lies. Seventh and eighth, a bit like at Silverstone. We have to understand, our rivals are making progress on development.”

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“McLaren and Mercedes had a higher pace than us, something we’ve seen in the past, but when we use the hard tires on longer stints, we struggle and need to improve.”

Despite the initial optimism, the Hungarian weekend represented a sort of cold shower for the whole Italian team. However, Sainz wanted to point out that there is still a certain margin for development that can be exploited by continuing to work on the weak points of the project: “It’s clear that this year’s car, even if we’re developing it well, has some aspects that we can’t correct as quickly as we’d like, but on this circuit, with longer corners, where we suffer more with the balance on the race pace when it’s hot, it becomes even more difficult and we begin to suffer even more degradation.”