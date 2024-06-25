McLaren as the new beacon of Formula 1. It is perhaps too early to praise the MCL38s as the single-seaters to beat in all conditions, but the show of strength that remained unexpressed in Barcelona still scared all the opponents.

Since the evolutionary package arrived at the Miami Grand Prix, the Woking single-seaters have made such a huge leap forward that they are competitive in all conditions found between then and now. At all the tracks encountered after Miami, the MCL38s were in the mix for the victory and the podium.

The victory did not arrive at Montmelò, but several opponents sensed the real potential of the English cars. Carlos Sainz, former McLaren driver and in his last year as a Ferrari standard bearer, did not hesitate to define the McLarens as currently the most consistent in terms of performance, race pace and tire management.

“I honestly believe that the most consistent single-seater in Formula 1 today is McLaren,” Sainz said without mincing words at the end of his home race, the Spanish Grand Prix held yesterday at Montmelò.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team Photo by: Andrew Ferraro

“I think Red Bull is struggling on some tracks. And for us the situation is the same. McLaren, on the other hand, is fast everywhere. They are fast at low speed, strong in turns 3 and 9. They were very fast in turn 5. So I don’t see any weaknesses in McLaren, at the moment Red Bull is still the reference, but McLaren is fast everywhere and that’s quite impressive.”

Sainz is not the only one to think that McLaren was the performance benchmark at Montmelò. Christian Horner, Red Bull team principal, said that if Norris had not made a mistake at the start and had maintained his position on Max, he would have been very difficult to beat.

“I think if Lando had managed to hold his position on the track, it would have been difficult to beat him today. I mean, then they were attacked the whole race and gave about 15 seconds to everyone else. So I would say that Lando stood out from the pack as the most consistent challenger”.

“McLaren seems very fast, and certainly has been at the end of each stint. This is something we’ve been able to notice for a couple of races now. The degradation of their tires seems to be good,” concluded Horner.