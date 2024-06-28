Carlos Sainz still has a few days to make the decision that will determine the future of his career. The Spanish driver was supposed to give a definitive answer to Williams by last Monday (June 24) but during the weekend of the Spanish Grand Prix Sainz’s management requested, and obtained, a one-week exemption. The announcement (expected last Wednesday) has been postponed, as has an alleged agreement with an important Spanish sponsor (Santander?) ready to follow Sainz in his new adventure.

The postponement requested by Carlos was due to an offer from Alpine, which entered as a contender at the last minute. Sainz, who seems to have set aside the Audi proposal, is called upon to make a choice between two very different realities and at the moment the only ‘bonus’ that Alpine can boast is that of being an official manufacturer, in addition to an easier coexistence (with Gasly) compared to Albon.

Flavio Briatore, Executive Advisor Alpine F1 Photo by: Alpine

All this, however, still leaves many doubts about his future, starting with the power unit that will be used in 2026 (in the Spielberg paddock many are convinced that it will be Mercedes) and not least that of the ownership of the team, given that there are still rumors about a possible change of ownership. But Flavio Briatore has always been recognized for his great ability to close a negotiation in his favor, so the game is still open.

The week of exemption requested by Sainz has alarmed Williams. It is no coincidence that yesterday afternoon the English team made official the arrival of a large number of engineers who will strengthen its technical department: Matt Hermann (ex Alpine, Renault and Mercedes), Fabio Moncade (previously at Ferrari and McLaren), Jean Molina (ex Haas and Red Bull), Steve Winstanley (ex Red Bull) and Richard Frith, former Head of Performance at Alpine. Sorin Cheran, an engineer specializing in artificial intelligence from Hewlett Packard Enterprise, will also join the group.

Williams team principal James Vowles is playing all his cards, but at the same time he has informed Sainz’s management that the situation created by the deadline postponement forces him to resume previously suspended negotiations with other drivers.

James Vowles, Team Principal Williams Racing Photo by: Francois Tremblay

Among Vowles’ alternative choices, Esteban Ocon stands out, who in turn has had an offer from Haas in hand for a few weeks. On paper, the best offer for Sainz seems to be Williams, but there is a contractual parameter that is of great importance for Carlos, namely the possibility of freeing himself if a place at Red Bull or Mercedes becomes available.

Williams seems to be rigid on this front, they believe in Sainz as a key man to relaunch the team and will hardly accept a duration less than the classic two-year contract. In the case of Alpine, granting a ‘1+1’ option (usable by Sainz in the event of a call from Mercedes or Red Bull, which is possible but not probable) is a risk that could also be taken into consideration.

For Briatore, securing Sainz for 2025 would still be a good calling card, then there will still be a year to change things for the better, provided that Sainz receives a call from the top teams. Today, this seems to be the only real card in Alpine’s hands to convince Sainz to return to Enstone.