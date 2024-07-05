Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc used the first two free practice sessions for the British Grand Prix to work out which package was best to use this weekend – the updated one that debuted last, or whether they need to take a step back.

A day of comparisons, rather than a real preparation for tomorrow’s qualifying and Sunday’s race. Understanding which is the best path to follow could make the difference not so much this weekend, but in the rest of the season also with regards to the implementation of innovations and which path to follow for development.

Sainz confirmed the work done today by him and Leclerc. Two different configurations, with Carlos having the old one, and which seems to have given better results on the fast sections. And Silverstone is a track where high speeds are at home, especially in the famous curves that characterize it.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“We’ve both been working hard trying things to improve the car. Some things went in the right direction, some things didn’t. But it’s Friday for everyone, we’ll see how it goes tomorrow,” Sainz said at the end of today.

Regardless of the work done in the Maranello garage, Sainz confirmed the status quo of Formula 1 for the last 3 weeks: McLaren seems to have the best package, highlighted by the fast corners of Silverstone. Ferrari, even if it were to find a good compromise between the old and new solutions, will not be able to get close to the MCL38s of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

“McLaren seems to be a step ahead as they have shown in the last two race weekends. McLaren is clearly one or two steps ahead of us. And it is the same this weekend. We are trying to define what is the best package for our car, but McLaren is still quicker than us,” concluded Sainz.